Mohamed Salah out of World Cup, Senegal beat Egypt in another nail-biting shootout

Senegal overtook Egypt on penalties for the second time in two months to book their place in the 2022 World Cup as Sadio Mane struck more heartbreak at Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

In a tantalizing repeat of February’s Africa Cup of Nations final, a cagey second leg at Diamaniadio was followed by a shootout to separate the two sides. Remarkably, each of the first four penalties was executed by Senegalese captain Kalidou Koulibaly with Bar and Salah blazing. However, Mane made no mistake from 12 yards to ensure that his country would be represented in Qatar this winter scored the winning penalty In the AFCON Finals.

Pharaoh. saw his 1-0 aggregate lead from First leg of last Friday in Cairo Just four minutes into the match elapsed as Boulaye Dia’s shot…