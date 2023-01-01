LATEST

Mohamed Salah’s goal in Manchester City is among the most beautiful goals of 2022.. Video

Football competitions in various stadiums of the world during the year 2022 witnessed many Brilliant goals And fun for fans of the round witch in various major tournaments.

The Egyptian star Mohamed SalahThe English player, Liverpool, came on the list of the most beautiful goals in the stadiums of the world in 2022, with the wonderful goal he scored against Manchester City after a wonderful assist from Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for the Reds at the expense of Manchester City at “Anfield” in the eleventh round of the English Premier League championship for the current season 2022-2023.

In the following video, we review the most beautiful goals witnessed by various competitions in the stadiums of the world during 2022, which were scored by many stars, most notably: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Son Heung-min, Hakim Ziyech, Valverde, Pedri, Darwin Nunez, Richarlison, Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jordi Alba, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric.


