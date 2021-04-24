ENTERTAINMENT

Mohammad Iqbal Khan made a distance from social media, commented on the actor’s last post by Jasmine Bhasin

Mohammad Iqbal Khan, who has established his sturdy id within the TV trade, has now made a distance on social media. She has shared a video of herself on her official Instagram saying that that is her final put up on social media.

Mohammad Iqbal Khan wrote within the caption of his put up, “Buddies, I’ve determined to not be on social media, that is my final put up. However InshaAllah will proceed my work with all of you. It ends on a cheerful be aware. At all times bear in mind “be variety”. I like you

Actress Jasmine Bhasin commented

On this put up of Mohammad Iqbal Khan, his followers are questioning him on the difficulty of leaving his social media and why he’s taking such a choice. His put up has now gone viral.

Superior TV actress Jasmine Bhasin of followers has requested Mohammad whereas commenting, why the hell?

TV present id

Mohammad Iqbal Khan has acted in lots of TV reveals. His well-known reveals are ‘Kahin To Hoga’, ‘Kavyanjali’, ‘Inheritor’, ‘Dil Se Dil Se Tak’, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and so forth.

Work performed in these movies

Mohammad Iqbal needed to pursue a profession in Bollywood, however he couldn’t succeed even after an extended wrestle. Iqbal made his Bollywood debut within the 2002 movie Kuchh Dil Ne Kaha. After this, he was seen within the movie ‘Funthush’, ‘Bullet Ek Dhamak’, ‘Unforgetable’.

Let me inform you that Iqbal is married to actress Sneha Chhabra and Sneha and Iqbal met in the course of the capturing of a video album. They each even have a son.

