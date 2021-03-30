Mohammed shami claims, said – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

new Delhi. Death bowling had been a cause of concern for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), played in the UAE last year, as bowlers like Sheldon Cottrell were bowled 4 in one over. -4 sixes were hit. Apart from this, Mohammed Shami was also not able to perform very well from the other end, while Chris Jordan also did not look effective, but now Punjab Kings fast bowler Mohammed Shami has claimed that death bowling is a concern for Punjab’s team. Not a subject.

Mohammed Shami, who suffered a fracture in his hand while batting on the tour of Australia, is going to be fully fit in the IPL. Regarding fitness, Shami said, “I am absolutely fine and ready to play. It was unfortunate to get hurt while batting, as I had not seen a fitness problem for a long time, but it was something I could do nothing about, but this is part of the game Shami had in his IPL career last year. The best season of the season was when he took 20 wickets from an economy of 8.57, but did not get much support from other pacers, who could not save runs in the death overs, eventually the team had to face it as the team had a playoff berth. Could not achieve However, the team has now combined Zaye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Moises Henriques to fill the gap.

Fast bowler Shami said, “We cannot change the past. I did my best last season and whenever I could help fellow fast bowlers, I did. We have got good foreign players now. This is a strong team, so we should do better this time. ” After winning five matches in a row, the team had lost two matches and due to this, the team could not reach the playoffs. Many close matches were also lost by the team, the Indian fast bowler further said, “In the shortest format your mind should be very clear. As a unit we did a good job, but lost close matches, which we should have won. The support staff and the players were frank with each other about that. Our death bowling is better than last year, so we should perform better. ” Shami has also said that playing in bio-bubble is difficult.