LATEST

Mohammed shami claims, said – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mohammed shami claims, said - entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

new Delhi. Death bowling had been a cause of concern for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), played in the UAE last year, as bowlers like Sheldon Cottrell were bowled 4 in one over. -4 sixes were hit. Apart from this, Mohammed Shami was also not able to perform very well from the other end, while Chris Jordan also did not look effective, but now Punjab Kings fast bowler Mohammed Shami has claimed that death bowling is a concern for Punjab’s team. Not a subject.

Mohammed Shami, who suffered a fracture in his hand while batting on the tour of Australia, is going to be fully fit in the IPL. Regarding fitness, Shami said, “I am absolutely fine and ready to play. It was unfortunate to get hurt while batting, as I had not seen a fitness problem for a long time, but it was something I could do nothing about, but this is part of the game Shami had in his IPL career last year. The best season of the season was when he took 20 wickets from an economy of 8.57, but did not get much support from other pacers, who could not save runs in the death overs, eventually the team had to face it as the team had a playoff berth. Could not achieve However, the team has now combined Zaye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Moises Henriques to fill the gap.


Fast bowler Shami said, “We cannot change the past. I did my best last season and whenever I could help fellow fast bowlers, I did. We have got good foreign players now. This is a strong team, so we should do better this time. ” After winning five matches in a row, the team had lost two matches and due to this, the team could not reach the playoffs. Many close matches were also lost by the team, the Indian fast bowler further said, “In the shortest format your mind should be very clear. As a unit we did a good job, but lost close matches, which we should have won. The support staff and the players were frank with each other about that. Our death bowling is better than last year, so we should perform better. ” Shami has also said that playing in bio-bubble is difficult.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x