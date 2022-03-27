Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Opening News, Photos, Videos, Live Coverage here

Mohanlal has also promised that the fourth edition of the upcoming show will be more exciting than the previous one. The teaser showed Mohanlal sort of making a political statement, saying, “Some people dream about creating a homogenized and docile society but it will never happen.”

The launch episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam will premiere on the Asianet channel at 7 PM on Sunday. And the audience can watch regular episodes between Monday and Friday at 9:30 PM on the same channel. The weekend episodes will premiere at 9 PM. The viewers also can stream the show on Disney Plus…

