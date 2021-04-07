LATEST

Mohanlal conspires against Nandini and Varsha – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha 7th April 2021

The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha will begin where Nandini realizes that her name has already been registered for marriage with Mohan Patel at the Registrar’s Office. After knowing this she becomes stunned and dines to identify Mohan Patel. She states that there is a misconception that this has happened, please examine it wisely. Nandini says that she is not betraying her, she does not take her into confidence and she takes the news from Lord Krishna.

He then convinces her that still, he trusts her, and she starts crying and Shobhit tries to calm her down and says that he discovers this misunderstanding. Nandini leaves Nandini at her home but she keeps crying and thinking about that incident and tells everything to Bansuri and completely denies about Mahan Patel and she only cares about Darsh What she would think of her character. Bansuri explains to him that Shobhit will definitely get everything, so there is no need to take stress just relax.

After that, Varsha also reaches her home and learns of Rajvi’s visit from her father that she went to Rajkot to fulfill her wish. Because he had taken a vow that when Varsha’s marriage is fixed, he will definitely go there to complete it. His father announced that he would go to Nandini’s house tomorrow to fix the date of his wedding and all the rituals, Mohan Patel of the other party who is a milk vendor says that if anyone has money, they can do everything Are as he did.

The next day Darsha and his entire family members are going to Nandini’s house to fix their marriage, meanwhile, he is talking to Rajvi as he does not feel good that she is not with him. Nandini’s family welcomes her as they have found such a good home for their daughters and they feel blessed to have Rawal in their in-laws’ house. They enter the house and they call Nandini and Gunn to meet them and they are both looking amazing.

Darsh father says that he has already met Nandini but this is his first time to meet Gunn so he wants to talk to her. But Shobhit gets worried about his marriage as he is afraid that if his father rejects him then it might destroy Darsha’s happiness so he must do something so that she cannot reject him. Shobhit then says that he wants to talk to her so they can go to talk and they leave, so don’t forget to watch it on StarPlus at 06:00 PM.

