Mohit Malik showed his son’s first glimpse

Actor Mohit Malik, who appeared in Kulfikumar Bajewala, is in millions of hearts today. By the way, you would know that a few days ago a small member came to their house. Actually, Mohit’s wife Aditi gave birth to a son on 29 April. Fans of both were eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of Mohit and Aditi’s son. Now the wait is over.

Mohit recently shared the first picture of his son, which has gone viral as soon as it is posted. You can see the baby’s face is not clearly visible in the picture shared by Mohit. Yes, this is actually a silhouette in which Mohit holds his son in his arms. Sharing a picture of himself and his son, the actor captioned it “Can I hold on forever to the feeling that can I hold you like my son forever?” But I am not holding you that my son is loving me? ” blessings. I never want him to go away. How can I become permanent in this temporary world?

Mohit further wrote, “I have never felt so much love. I will never be able to teach you what you taught me. I pray for you, for us, and for humanity. Only love can get us out of it ”. Till now, Mohit’s post has been liked by millions. After watching this post, many TV celebs have expressed their love by commenting on it. Hitesh Bhardwaj commented, “Bhai love you”. Himanshu Malhotra commented, “Very beautiful”. There are many comments that are coming on this post.