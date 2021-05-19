Mohomaya Chapter 2 Watch online streaming on the Hoichoi app Star Cast & Crew

Mohomaya Chapter 2: The wait is over and the highly anticipated series of the Hoichoi app is ready to stream on the platform very soon to give viewers a thrilling thriller with so much excitement that is fully in it. The awesome and awesome web series called Mohomaya (মোহমায়া) Chapter 2 is set to premiere on the platform very soon and also the viewers are eagerly awaiting the chapter as the previous chapter developed some incredible hype among the audience. Just to feel the same experience and excitement, they eagerly await the new chapter to witness it. The creators are also coming back with the new chapter to give the same thrill to the viewers and they are also releasing the chapter after getting huge demand from the viewers. The first season of the series is loved by the public and they give a good positive response to the series.

মোহমায়া Chapter 2 Release date

The Mohomaya (মোহমায়া) Chapter 2 is an upcoming Bengali thriller drama series created by Sahana Dutta and the series project is a mentor of Rabiranjan Maitra led by Kamaleswar Mukherjee under Missing Screw’s production banner. The series developed an unexpected hype among the viewers and they loved the concept of the series and the first season of the series got a lot of views and likes with its unique storyline and concept. The release date of Mohomaya Chapter 2 is set for May 21, 2021 at noon IST, only on Hoichoi app.

Mohomaya Chapter 2 Plot:

The storyline of Mohomaya Chapter 2 revolves around the story that he is back in his crate full of fantasies, but no longer as a visitor. Will he regularly be willing to split off from his antiquity and that of today, or is he as a stranger until now? Now it’s interesting to see that what will happen next in the second season chapter and story starts from the end of the first season and as we all know, the Lakers are leaving the first chapter in an unexpected turn. So it gets really interesting to see about the chapter.

Mohomaya Chapter 2 Star Cast:

Swastika Mukherjee

Ananya Chatterjee

Bipul

Mohomaya Chapter 2 Trailer

The Mohomaya Chapter 2 Trailer was uploaded to Hoichoi’s official YouTube channel on May 16, 2021 with the crew caption and all star cast featuring the series’ storyline. The trailer of the CVahpter 2 was loved by the viewers and they loved the concept of the series and give the series numerous likes and comments. So don’t forget to attend Chapter 2 on your own at Hoichoi on May 21, 2021 at 12 noon IST, until then stay tuned with us.

