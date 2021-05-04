ENTERTAINMENT

Mokshita Raghav (Actress) Age, Movies, Tiktok, Wiki, Height, Biography

Mokshita raghav: Mokshita Raghav is an Indian actress and model. She became popular through her Tiktok videos. Currently, she is a leading web series actress. She has also acted in a few music videos and is part of brands. Currently, she is a social media influencer with a huge fan base.

Mokshita Raghav Biography

She is a model turned digital star. Born and brought up in Mumbai she was passionate about acting. Her love for modelling started during her college days and she participated in multiple fashion events. She was the Rubaru Face of Beauty in 2016 and later became the face of PMA brand in 2019. She is a civil engineer by qualification.

Mokshita Raghav Age, Height and More

She was born on 14 September 1995 and Mokshita Raghav’s age is 24 years. Her height is 5 feet 5 inches and measurements are 32-28-34. Weight is approx 56 Kgs and has black eyes.

Mokshita Raghav Family

Her birth happened in an Army family and is settled in Mumbai. Father being an army officer, she grew in a strict yet was free to follow her passion and dreams.

Mokshita Raghav Career

She is debuting into web series with Kamya Sutra which is ready to stream on Primeflix. Her modelling career paved her growth in her career. With several modelling and pageant titles to her name, she entered the music industry. She acted in various music albums which were superhits.

Mokshita Raghav All Web Series List
  • Kamya Tomorrow
  • Contract Killer
Mokshita Raghav All Music Videos List

Mokshita Raghav Photos

Music videos of Mokshita Raghav

Mokshita Raghav Instagram

