Mokshita Raghav Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos , Video and pictures

Mokshita Raghav is an actress, mannequin and TikTok star. She has mass fan following on TikTok, Instagram and different social media. She is gorgeous and proficient and seems in magnificence pageant. Mohskita is the face of Pma model 2019 and Rubaru face of magnificence Worldwide India 2016.~
Mokshita is among the most trending women in TikTok and he or she shares Modeling shoots. She is primarily well-known for comedy video clips, dancing movies and performs lip-syncs on TikTok( Musical.ly). She often shares her trendy outfits and modeling pictures over her Instagram. She has even the earned the dear badge for being an ace TikTok comic.
Mokshita Raghav is related to many OTT platforms and proceed working in internet sequence. Not too long ago she seems in Prime Flix internet sequence “Kamya Sutra” and Kooku’s internet seb sequence Athiti in Home .
|Bio / Wiki
|Nick Title
|Occupation
|Actress | Mannequin
|Debut
|Junoon(Music Video)
|Private Data
|Date of delivery
|14 Sep 1995
|Age
|25 Years(in 2020)
|Start place
|New Delhi, India
|Present Metropolis
|Mumbai, India
|Present Handle
|Mumbai
|Nationality
|Indian
|Languages(s)
|Hindi | English
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Zodiac Signal
|Leo
|Hobbies
|Travelling | Performing
|Peak
|5’5″
|Weight
|55 kg
|Pores and skin Tone
|Honest
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Determine
|34-24-34
|Household
|Father’s Title
|Replace quickly
|Mom’s Title
|Replace quickly
|Brother’s Title
|Replace quickly
|Sister’s Title
|Replace quickly
|About Youngsters
|No
|Boy Good friend/Affairs/Marital Standing
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Marriage Day
|Partner Title
|Training and Award(s)
|Training
|Commencement
|Award(s)
|Social media
|Wikipedia
|Not But
|IMDB
|Not But
|Fb
|https://www.fb.com/Mokshita-raghav-569724000183092/
|@mokshitaraghavofficial
|Official Web site
|Favorites
|Favourite Actor
|Favourite Actress
|Favourite Sports activities
|Favourite Movie
|Favourite Tune
|Favourite Singer
|Favourite Automobile
|Favourite Bike
|Per Film Expenses
|Rely upon work
Mokshita Raghav motion pictures, serial and internet sequence
|Kamsurtra
|internet sequence
|Prime Flix
|Cintract Killer
|internet sequence
|MX Participant
|Athiti in Home
|internet sequence
|Kooku
Unknown Information About Mokshita Raghav
- Mokshita Raghav began her profession as TIKTOK.
- Mokshita Raghav related to many Indian OTT platform
