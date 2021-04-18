LATEST

Mokshita Raghav Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos , Video and pictures

Mokshita Raghav Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos , Video and pictures

Mokshita Raghav is an actress, mannequin and TikTok star. She has mass fan following on TikTok, Instagram and different social media. She is gorgeous and proficient and seems in magnificence pageant. Mohskita is the face of Pma model 2019 and Rubaru face of magnificence Worldwide India 2016.~

Mokshita is among the most trending women in TikTok and he or she shares Modeling shoots. She is primarily well-known for comedy video clips, dancing movies and performs lip-syncs on TikTok( Musical.ly). She often shares her trendy outfits and modeling pictures over her Instagram. She has even the earned the dear badge for being an ace TikTok comic.
~
Mokshita Raghav is related to many OTT platforms and proceed working in internet sequence. Not too long ago she seems in Prime Flix internet sequence “Kamya Sutra” and Kooku’s internet seb sequence Athiti in Home .

Bio / Wiki
Nick Title
Occupation Actress | Mannequin
Debut Junoon(Music Video)
Private Data
Date of delivery 14 Sep 1995
Age 25 Years(in 2020)
Start place New Delhi, India
Present Metropolis Mumbai, India
Present Handle Mumbai
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi | English
Faith Hinduism
Zodiac Signal Leo
Hobbies Travelling | Performing
Peak 5’5″
Weight 55 kg
Pores and skin Tone Honest
Hair Colour Black
Eye Colour Black
Determine 34-24-34
Household
Father’s Title Replace quickly
Mom’s Title Replace quickly
Brother’s Title Replace quickly
Sister’s Title Replace quickly
About Youngsters No
Boy Good friend/Affairs/Marital Standing
Marital Standing Single
Marriage Day
Partner Title
Training and Award(s)
Training Commencement
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia Not But
IMDB Not But
Fb https://www.fb.com/Mokshita-raghav-569724000183092/
Twitter
Instagram @mokshitaraghavofficial
Official Web site
Favorites
Favourite Actor
Favourite Actress
Favourite Sports activities
Favourite Movie
Favourite Tune
Favourite Singer
Favourite Automobile
Favourite Bike
Per Film Expenses Rely upon work

Mokshita Raghav motion pictures, serial and internet sequence

Kamsurtra internet sequence Prime Flix
Cintract Killer internet sequence MX Participant
Athiti in Home internet sequence Kooku

Unknown Information About Mokshita Raghav

  • Mokshita Raghav began her profession as TIKTOK.
  • Mokshita Raghav related to many Indian OTT platform

Mokshita Raghav video music

Mokshita Raghav internet sequence video

Mokshita Raghav Photograph Gallery

Mokshita Raghav acress

Mokshita Raghav model

Mokshita Raghav actress

Mokshita Raghav hot actress

Mokshita Raghav photo

Mokshita Raghav picture

