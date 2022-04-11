Mole is coming out before ‘De Mol’: ‘I no longer sleep for fear that I may say something in my sleep’

for the first time in ten seasons wart The mole will come out. The contestant was mentally and physically exhausted. ‘Continuing is not responsible’, responds presenter Gilles de Coster. (note: spoilers!)

Mol Philippe Minguet (35) announced his departure from the program with a video message to the six remaining candidates. It was difficult for a few days, but the boat trip between Lanzarote and Gran Canaria proved to be the last straw. Minguet says, ‘Dreams are beautiful, but so is reality. ‘And that is that you have only one body, with which you have to carry it for the rest of your life. It is still a sport, you should not risk your health for this.’

‘The other night I dreamed that I was swearing: There’s already 3,000 euros in the pot, I’m fucking itWhen I woke up, my roommate Bert said: You know what you just said in your sleep, right? He repeated those words. it…