Molkki 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Virender breaks 2 fasts at once!

Sakshi asks Purvi if the preps are done. Purvi nods. Sorry, I got busy so I got late. I was just about to come. Sakshi says it’s okay. I got ready so I came to take it myself. Have you seen Mukhiya ji? Purvi denies. Sakshi says I will eat it from his hands today. She leaves. Virender is hiding nearby. Purvi tells him to feed Sakshi now. You have fed sargi to me. Now it’s her turn. Virender goes.

All the ladies are buying sarees. Anjali selects one for Sakshi. Your husband wont leave your side once you will wear this. What else do you want on Karvachauth? She asks Purvi to drape it on Sakshi. We will see how she will look in Jeth ji’s favorite color. Purvi helps Sakshi. Prakashi and Anjali complement Purvi. Anjali says you look just as beautiful as you looked 5 years ago. She tells Purvi to help Sakshi wear a necklace too. Purvi complies. Anjali and Prakashi smirk at each other. Anjali showers fake love and praises. I should praise Purvi too as she is helping you get ready. I should also be praised as I got such a great idea. Purvi will help Bhabhi get ready for the fast tonight. He is already crazy for you. He will love it! Sakshi asks Purvi if she will help her. Anjali says she will. The elder DIL should look the best on every occasion. You are the Mukhiyayin after all. Purvi excuses herself on the pretext of some work. Virender feels helpless. I care for you as much as I care for Sakshi. I will bring an equally beautiful dress for you if Sakshi will wear that. I will help you finish your fast successfully. This is my promise to you.

Purvi helps Sakshi get ready for the puja. Anjali comes to check on her and complements Sakshi. You look just like a new bride. It looks like this is your first karvachauth. She rotates a note around Sakshi’s head and gives it to Purvi. She is taken aback. Anjali says it feels as if Sakshi is about to get married to Jeth ji tonight. Sakshi says Mukhi ji loved seeing me in this color. He will be thrilled to see me in this attire today. I will look at the moon in the sky and Mukhi ji will look at his moon on earth. I am waiting eagerly for the moon. Purvi leaves on the pretext of some work. Anjali smirks.

Kids complement Sakshi. You look beautiful. Dress up like this always. Sakshi agrees. They give her a kiss. Kids rush to speak to haathi next. Can you please bring some toys from the room upstairs? We want to play with them. Purvi says your room is downstairs. How did they reach there? They lie that they were playing there and request her. She heads upstairs but cannot find the toys anywhere. Kids keep things somewhere else and say something else altogether. Virender comes there with clothes and jewelry for Purvi. You should get ready now. I will help you. Purvi is hesitant but he says no one will come here as they are busy. Change asap. She goes to change. Virender looks at her mesmerized as she steps out of the bathroom. They smile at each other sweetly. Virender helps her with the jewelry. She smiles shyly. She smiles as he fills her hairline with vermilion. He makes her look at the mirror and drapes the pallu on her head. She thanks him for doing all this for her. Go now or you will be in trouble. Moon will come out anytime. Break Sakshi ji’s fast please. I Will break my with your picture. Virender says I will stand in front of both of you. You can see this picture once I am gone. She requests him not to say so. May you get my life too. Virender says how can I not break your fast when you are willing to give your life for me. Come what may, I will break your fast with Sakshi’s. She asks him how it can happen. He says leave it on me. I will make this day as memorable for you as I will for Sakshi. Go on the terrace and wait for me. She nods. Virender leaves.

Virender gets ready for the puja. Moon can come out anytime and I am still here. It is time to fulfil my promise. I will go on terrace and break Bawari’s fast asap. Virender asks Sakshi about the people that have gathered here. Sakshi says I have called them here as I am celebrating after so long. Let’s go upstairs. Virender wonders how much more will Bawari wait. Purvi wonders how much more she has to wait now. I am super hungry right now.

Virender tells Sakshi to go ahead but she asks him to come with him. He cites that he will bring kids. They come downstairs just then. Sakshi says this is a sign that we should go together. I will bring the thaal soon. Virender wonders why he always gets stuck like this. One is waiting on the terrace and the other wants me to be in the courtyard. How can I handle both together now?

Strong wind blows. Purvi covers the diya. She hears Sakshi asking everyone to come out and looks downstairs. Purvi and Virender look at each other. Purvi becomes sad. He told me to wait here but he is with Sakshi ji right now. She might have called him and he would not have been able to say no. Virender mentally requests her to have faith on him. I may have to go through many hurdles but I will break your fast with my hands today.

Purvi notices Sakshi coming towards Virender. His eyes are fixed on Purvi though. Sakshi follows Virender’s gaze but Purvi ducks just in time. Virender wonders why Purvi hid suddenly. He notices Sakshi and realizes that she has seen Sakshi. Sakshi asks Virender if he kept fast for her as he is looking around anxiously. Virender says everyone waits anxiously for the moon tonight. I am not as happy with the moon as you are tonight. I am upset with it as my moon is waiting to see it since a long time. He looks upstairs again. Sakshi thinks that her fast has become successful. He has praised me after so long. Virender and Sakshi go ahead as the moon is out. Purvi receives a text from Virender. Get ready to break your fast. She wonders how it will work out. Why did he send me this message? She looks downstairs.

Virender is still looking upstairs. By the time Sakshi turns towards him, Virender stops her. Let’s make a video of this memorable day. He video calls Purvi. She realizes it is his plan. She receives the call and keeps her phone near a pillar. Virender tells her to start. Sakshi and Purvi start their puja. His eyes are fixed on his phone. Both the ladies continue with their puja.

Precap: Kids tell Virender to complete his end of the bargain now. He heads to Purvi’s room. Anjali overhears them and realises that the kids are helping Virender and Purvi. She asks Sakshi about Virender who says he is with the kids. Anjali says I saw him going to the servants’ room. Virender hugs Purvi and wipes her tears. Sakshi is at the door by now. Virender tells Purvi she should get her rightful place now. You wont just be my Molkki anymore. Sakshi is stunned to hear it and asks Virender if Purvi is his Molkki.

