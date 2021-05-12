Molkki 12th May 2021 Written Update: Virendra promises to Purvi to break her fasting

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Sakshi asks Purvi about the preparations and Virendra. Purvi replies to her saying that she finished the preparations but don’t know where is Virendra now. Sakshi takes the “sargi” plate from her saying that Virendra has to feed her and leaves from there. Purvi asks Virendra to feed “sargi” to Sakshi. Virendra nods at her.

Later, Prakashi says to dress vendor that he brought very less sarees. Anjali shows one red saree to Sakshi and tells her to wear that because in the past Virendra loved to see her in red saree. Purvi comes there. Anjali asks Purvi to help Sakshi to try the red saree. Prakashi says to her that Sakshi looking beautiful. Anjali tells Sakshi that she is looking like queen and tells Purvi to make Sakshi wear the necklace too. Anjali and Prakashi looks at each other and smirks.

Anjali says to Sakshi that she is looking like newly married bride and tells Purvi to help Sakshi to get ready for puja. Purvi says to them that she has work in kitchen and leaves from there. Virendra overhears their conversation and thinks he can’t see Purvi in pain and he will bring red dress for Purvi too no matter what and will break her fasting.

After some time, Purvi helps Sakshi to get ready. Anjali comes there and praises Sakshi. Sakshi says to Purvi that Virendra will get happy seeing her in red saree and she is waiting to break her fasting seeing the moon. Kids says to Sakshi that she is looking beautiful and kisses her. Kids says to Purvi that they left their toys in upstairs and asks her to bring them saying that they want to play with those toys now. Purvi goes upstairs. Manas winks at Juhi.

Purvi searches the toys and gets surprised seeing Virendra there. He tells her that he only asked Kids to send her to upstairs and today is special day for married woman and gives red dress and other stuff to her and asks her to wear it. After few minutes, Purvi comes out wearing red dress. Then Virendra makes her wear the jewels and fills her forehead with vermillion.

Purvi smiles looking at herself in the mirror and thanks him for doing all this for her and tells him to go and break Sakshi’s fasting and shows his picture to him saying that she will break her fasting seeing this. He says to her that he is still alive to break her fasting and tells her to wait for him in the terrace.

Later, Virendra gets ready and decides to go to terrace. But Sakshi takes Virendra with her. Virendra asks God that why he is spoiling his plan and gets worried thinking that Purvi must be waiting for him in the terrace. Purvi sees Sakshi and Virendra together from terrace. Virendra sees her and thinks he will fulfill his promise no matter what. He video calls Purvi and she does puja seeing him. Sakshi too does puja.

Episode ends.