Molkki 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sakshi finds out Purvi’s truth

Virender lowers his phone as Prakashi tells him to break Sakshi’s fast. He feeds water to Sakshi. Purvi looks on. Virender next feeds laddoo to Sakshi. Sakshi is about to touch Virender’s feet but stops her. Women are Goddesses. You take their blessings. Sakshi hugs him. Purvi feels bad. Sakshi thanks Virender. I feel as if I got everything back today. I never thought I will be able to meet you again or celebrate karvachauth with you again after the accident. May God give you long life and we don’t get separated ever again. This is my only wish. Prakashi tells Sakshi to feed water and sweet to Virender now. She goes to check on Anjali. Virender tells Sakshi he cannot eat sweet as he has diabetes. Did you forget? She nods. He tells her not to worry. I will eat later. Virender decides to break his fast only after opening Bawari’s fast. He tries to excuse himself for an urgent work but she tells him that she is most important today. It is my day today. You will stay with me only. She takes him with her. Virender looks at Purvi. She is waiting on terrace for me. How do I get out of here?

Purvi recalls how Virender had helped her get ready for the puja. She cries as she takes the jewellery off. Everything keeps flashing in her mind. There is a knock on the door just then. She wipes her tears as she goes outside. She hasn’t cleaned the vermilion yet. It is Sakshi who tells her to take out the night suits of the kids. I cannot find them. Purvi follows her. Sakshi asks her where she was during the puja. Purvi lies that she was helping in kitchen. Sakshi says you should have been there. I missed these rituals when I wasn’t here. Keeping fast for Mukhi ji with love and his breaking my fast with love today has made me very happy. I was worried that someone might have replaced me in 5 years but it isn’t so. Today, Mukhi ji, my kids, my family is with me. I am very happy today. Let’s go to the kids now.

Juhi and Manas are having pillow fight. Sakshi tries to stop them but Purvi succeeds. She makes them sit quietly. She shows the drawer to Sakshi where the night suits are kept. Sakshi goes outside as Virender calls her. Manas throws a cushion at Purvi. She looks at him pointedly for a second but then throws it back at them. All 3 of them enjoy pillow fighting. Purvi finally tells them to stop. I am tired. Juhi gives chocolate to Purvi but Purvi politely declines. Manas says this is your favourite chocolate. Why wont you eat it though? Purvi shares that she hasn’t opened her fast yet. Juhi says Babbar Sher has opened Ma’s fast already. Has he not broken your fast yet? They keep their chocolates aside. Purvi tells them not to be sad. He will come soon and do it. Brush your teeth now. I will come back and check on you two.

Virender is working. Sakshi has changed and sits next to him. She takes his files away. He asks her what she is doing. She asks him if he will spend the night with papers. He tells her to rest as advised by doctor. I will wind it up. She asks him what could be more important than her. Do you understand what I am saying? He smiles awkwardly. She switches off the lights and leans closer. Virender looks uncomfortable. Kids come there just then. They ask Virender to come to their room asap. There is a very big lizard in my room. We are afraid. He agrees. Sakshi offers to come along but Virender assures her he will be back soon. He goes with the kids. Sakshi wonders how he has changed so much in all these years. He couldn’t stay away from me for even a second earlier but now he is hesitant to even sit near me. I have been yearning for his love since I have come back but he hasn’t even looked at me with love till now.

Kids laugh as soon as they reach the stairs. Virender tells them to not make a lot of noise. He praises them on their idea and calls them Sher too. Juhi says you are Babbar Sher, not us. He says you are my kids after all. You did a fab job. Flashback shows kids worrying about haathi as she is hungry till now. They decide to do something. Virender comes in just then and sits with them. They ask him why he looks so worried. Virender says I am worried over the same thing. Babbar Sher needs your help. Will you? They agree. Virender shares that haathi hasn’t eaten anything till now as I couldn’t break her fast. Manas says we know it already. Tell us something new. Juhi says she dint even eat chocolate. Virender replies that it is because he couldn’t break her fast yet. Your Ma isn’t letting me get out of her sight even for a second because of karvachauth. Now you must help me get out of the room somehow. They ask him how they will do it. He tells them a plan. Flashback ends. Kids tell Virender to go upstairs as haathi is hungry till now. Virender nods. Anjali has overheard everything. Kids and Jeth ji have teamed up and are helping Molkki! How could I not know that she kept a fast today? She is very clever. I will handle her now. It is time to tell the truth to Sakshi and get this Molkki out of our way!

Sakshi hears a sound and thinks it is Virender and asks if the lizard is gone now. She is taken aback to see Anjali. You? Anjali asks her if she has a problem with her. Sakshi asks her why she is here. Anjali says I came here to spend some time with you. Don’t worry, I haven’t come here to kill you. Sakshi tells her to come to the point.

Purvi hears a knock and opens the door. She is surprised to see Virender. He asks her if she thought he wont come. I know you are upset with me as I made you a promise and couldn’t come. You saw how I got stuck back there! She says I am neither upset nor angry with you. I know you are also stuck here. Sakshi ji is your wife so a husband must celebrate karvachauth with his wife only. Virender says you are right. That’s why I am here. You kept a fast for me and I promised to break your fast myself. I am finally here. He heads inside. He makes her sit on the bed. She covers her head as he feeds her water. He feeds her food next. She breaks his fast as well by feeding him water and food.

Anjali asks about Virender. Sakshi says he went to kids’ room. Anjali says I saw him going to servant room. Oh yes, he must have gone to Purvi’s room. He lets the kids sleep there sometimes when they cannot sleep. Don’t you think kids are overtly attached with Purvi? There is no luxury there yet they don’t want to sleep with their mother. She has come back after 5 long years after all. Why take the kids there when you are back? I think even he enjoys going there.

Purvi touches Virender’s feet but he stops her. You reside in my heart. He hugs her.

Sakshi heads to Purvi’s room. Anjali smirks.

Virender wipes Purvi’s tears. You have been through a lot because of me and my family. You must lie every day to save my marriage with Sakshi. You care so much about others but no one else thinks about you. I wont let any injustice happen to you now. Sakshi is at the door by now. Virender tells Purvi he wont let anyone take away her right anymore. Come what may, you wont stay in this house as a Molkki anymore. This is my decision. It wont happen anymore! Virender notices Sakshi at the door and gets stunned. Purvi turns around as well and is equally shocked. Sakshi says it means you lied to me that she is a maid. Why did you hide that she is your Molkki? Tell me. Is she your Molkki? Why did you do this to me? Why did you lie that Purvi is a maid? Why dint you tell me the truth that Virender Pratap Singh found a Molkki for himself while I was away?

