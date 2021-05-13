Molkki 13th May 2021 Written Update: Anjali instigates Sakshi against Purvi

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.netate

Episode begins with Prakashi asks Virendra to break Sakshi’s fasting by feeding sweet to her. Virendra breaks Sakshi’s fasting. Sakshi tries to touch his feet to take his blessings but he stops her saying that woman are another form of Goddess. She gets emotional hearing him and hugs him. She thanks him saying that she is so happy now and tells him that she never thought that she will meet him again and she just wants God to not separate him from her. Prakashi asks Sakshi to break Virendra’s fasting and goes to search Anjali.

Sakshi tries to feed sweet to Virendra but he stops her saying that he is sugar patient and asks her that how can she forget that and tells her that he will eat later. He thinks he need to break Purvi’s fasting first, she must be hungry because she didn’t eat anything since morning so he will eat after breaking her fasting. He tells her that he has one important work to do. She tells him that today nothing should be important for him than her and takes him with her.

Purvi removes her jewels and recalls how Virendra helped her to get ready and filled her forehead with vermillion. Sakshi comes there and tells her to take out Kids night dress. She tells her that today she is happy that Virendra broke her fasting and she used to thought that maybe someone else would have took her place in these 5 years but nothing happened like that and now she has her family with her.

Manas and Juhi plays with pillows. Purvi gives night dress to them. Manas throws pillow at Purvi so she also starts playing with him and Juhi. Purvi stops saying that she is tired now. Juhi gives chocolate to Purvi but she refuse to take it saying that she can’t eat anything until Virendra breaks her fasting. Kids gets sad hearing her. She cheers them and tells them that Virendra will break her fasting definitely.

Sakshi stops Virendra from doing work. He tells her that Doctor advised her to take rest. She tries to get close to him and Kids comes there and says to Virendra that there is lizard in their room. Virendra goes with them. Sakshi thinks Virendra really changed and he is not even looking at her with love.

Virendra praises his Kids and recalls how he asked them to help him. Kids tells Virendra to go and break Purvi’s fasting. Anjali overhears their conversation and decides to tell Purvi’s truth to Sakshi. She goes to Sakshi and tells her that she won’t beat her.

Purvi gets surprised seeing Virendra and tells him that she is not angry with him. He tells her that he came to keep his promise and breaks her fasting. Anjali tells Sakshi that she saw Virendra going towards Servant’s room and instigates her against Purvi and Virendra.

Virendra tells Purvi that she will get her rights and she need not to stay in the house just as Molkki of him. Sakshi hears that and questions Virendra and asks him that why he lied to her.

Episode ends.