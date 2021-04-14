Molkki 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Purvi learns a lullaby from Sakshi – TMT Updates

Molkki 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Purvi tells Virender he shocked her together with his expertise right now. I used to be afraid after seeing your opponent however you defeated him simply. Driver tries to use brake however the effort appears an excessive amount of they usually really feel being pushed. Virender tells him to drive rigorously. Driver tries to use brake however in useless. He tells them about it. Virender tells Purvi to carry the youngsters. Youngsters inform Virender that they’re afraid. Virender switches seat with the driving force.

Sudha and Priyu convey Sakshi to the haveli. They hear Anjali’s voice and look behind. Anjali is telling Jyoti to lock her within the cell earlier than somebody can see her. Sudha tells Priyu to rush up. They disguise in a nook. Anjali and Jyoti go inside. Sudha suggests taking Sakshi inside from the backdoor. They handle to convey her to the storeroom safely. Sudha tells Sakshi to not fear. Purvi will come quickly.

Virender tells Purvi to place seatbelts on for the youngsters. Purvi does as advised. Watch out. Virender says I’ve no choice however to ram the automobile right into a tree. Everybody ought to maintain on tightly. They inform Virender to watch out and brace themselves. The automobile rams right into a tree. Youngsters begin crying. Purvi comforts them. Virender asks everybody if they’re advantageous. Everybody nods.

Anjali tells Jyoti that Virender’s automobile should have met with an accident by now. Let’s make preps to bid them adieu. We’ll hear the excellent news anytime now. Anjali is surprised to listen to Manas’s voice. Are they people or what? They defeated demise too! Jyoti tells her sister they’re again to sq. one. Anjali tells her to depart earlier than somebody can see her. Jyoti steps out of the cell and is about to lock it when Purvi holds her hand. Jyoti says I got here to offer her water. Purvi opens the cell and takes Anjali outdoors. Anjali asks her why she took her outdoors. I dint do something. I used to be inside solely. Jyoti fumbles. Purvi says we met with an accident on our approach dwelling. I’ve realised that life may be very unsure. We can’t maintain grudges whereas we’re nonetheless alive so we have now determined to free Anjali Bhabhi. Anjali appears to be like at Purvi in shock. Priyu appears to be like on. Anjali calls Purvi variety. You and the youngsters have forgiven me. I handled them very badly. I’ll apologize to them now. She leaves with Jyoti. Purvi alerts Priyu. Priyu and Sudha convey Sakshi there. Sudha asks Purvi if this place is protected. Purvi nods. Nobody comes right here so I acquired Bhabhi out of right here. Purvi tells Sakshi to relaxation. I’ll come to fulfill you quickly. They lock Sakshi within the cell as they depart.

Purvi thanks Kanha ji for saving their household right now. Juhi asks her what she is saying. Purvi says I used to be praying on your well-being so that you stay protected all the time. She applies kala teeka to each of them. Manas asks her why she did this. She says it’s to maintain you protected from all evils. What occurred right now shouldn’t occur once more. Manas factors out that Babbar Sher saved them right now. Put it on him too. God ought to save him and he’ll save us. Juhi seconds him. Youngsters inform Purvi to do it. Purvi agrees. She applies kala teeka to Virender as properly. She begins to go when Virender holds her hand. You have got utilized it to all of us. What about you? We must always apply it on Bawari too. We can preserve you two protected solely once we each are protected. Youngsters smile. He touches her eyelid to get some kajal after which applies kala teeka on her. Juhi asks them if they’ll sleep right here tonight. Purvi says sure. She asks Virender to allow them to sleep right here. I don’t need them to sleep alone after right now’s incident. He agrees. Youngsters leap with pleasure. They ask haathi to inform them a narrative. All of them lie down. Purvi tells the story of a king who was identical to Babbar Sher. He was sturdy, protecting but a bit of Khadus. He used to look after and defend everybody however he used to throw tantrums generally. He used to get upset then. Youngsters snicker. Virender tells them to not snicker. It isn’t my story. Virender and the youngsters have fallen asleep. Purvi decides to offer dinner to Sakshi. She leaves stealthily.

Prakashi thinks this Molkki isn’t dying and isn’t even leaving the home. She escaped right now too! Sakshi is lacking as properly. I’ve stored her alive for five years and have tortured her. Don’t know what Virender will do to me as soon as he finds that out. She will get up.

Purvi is taking meals to the cell. She should be hungry. I’ll give her meals earlier than somebody can see me.

The jug is empty so Prakashi decides to take water herself. Purvi hides as Prakashi comes out. She hits a decor merchandise by mistake. Prakashi picks it up and begins wanting round curiously. Anjali comes out simply then. Did one thing fall? Prakashi says nobody takes care of issues right here. Anjali presents to do it. Prakashi tells her to convey water for her. Anjali nods.

Purvi heaves a sigh of reduction as soon as they each depart and heads to the cell.

Sakshi sings a lullaby whereas occupied with her children. Purvi smiles seeing her thus. Sakshi stops singing when Purvi opens the cell. She appears to be like scared. Purvi tells her to not be afraid. You may think about me as your buddy or little sister. Please eat one thing. You haven’t eaten something since morning. Forgive me for coming so late. She holds her ears as she says sorry. She holds Sakshi’s hand reassuringly and caresses it to consolation her. Please eat now. Purvi feeds her together with her personal arms. Is it good? Sakshi nods. Purvi enhances her on her voice. The lullaby is gorgeous. Are you able to train it to me too? I’ll sing it for my children then. Sakshi turns into emotional and begins singing once more. Purvi wipes her tears and sings alongside.

Subsequent morning, Purvi thinks that Virender is perhaps taking tub. He’ll head to Panchayat after popping out. I don’t need him to depart me ever although. She cuts the button of his kurta and leaves it again as it’s. She cuts the button of all his kurtas one after the other and hides them beneath a file. Virender comes out. Purvi thinks he’ll realise that the buttons of all his kurtas are damaged and he wont have the ability to go anyplace.

