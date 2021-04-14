Molkki 14th April 2021 Written Update: Purvi takes care of Sakshi

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Purvi says to Virendra that she obtained afraid seeing his competitor however he fought rather well. Virendra smiles listening to her and says to Driver to drive slowly. Driver will get panick when he realises that automobile’s brake is just not working and informs about it to Virendra. Virendra asks him that how can it occur. Purvi asks Virendra to carry the automobile and he or she holds the Youngsters. Youngsters will get afraid and asks what’s going to occur now. Purvi consoles them saying nothing will occur. Virendra takes Driver seat.

Then again, Sudha and Priyu brings Sakshi to the palace. Anjali asks Jyoti to lock her within the cell earlier than anybody see her. Sudha notices Anjali, Jyoti and hides Sakshi from them. Sudha takes Sakshi to the shop room and tells her to not worry saying quickly Purvi will come. Virendra tells them to put on seat belt and maintain the automobile tightly. Purvi asks him to drive the automobile fastidiously. He says to her that he has to collide with the tree to cease the automobile and he don’t have some other alternative. He collides with the tree and the Youngsters begins crying.

In palace, Anjali says to Jyoti that until now accident would have occurred and asks her to organize for Virendra, Purvi and the Youngsters final rites. She shocks listening to Manas’s voice and wonders how they got here again alive. She tells Jyoti to exit of the cell earlier than anybody see her. Jyoti was about to lock the door however Purvi holds her hand. Anjali and Jyoti shocks seeing her. Jyoti says to Purvi that she simply got here to offer water to Anjali that’s it. Purvi asks Anjali to return out of the cell. Anjali says to her that she did nothing.

Purvi informs them concerning the automobile accident and says to them that life is unpredictable so they need to not waste their life by hating one another that’s why they determined to launch her. Anjali will get comfortable and says to Purvi that she’s going to apologize to the Youngsters and leaves from there. Jyoti follows her. Purvi alerts Priyu. Sudha and Priyu brings Sakshi there. Purvi says to them that that is the most secure place for Sakshi and tells Sakshi to take relaxation saying she’s going to come once more to fulfill her.

Later, Purvi due to God for saving their life. She places “kala tikka” on youngsters. Manas says to her that Virendra saved them so she ought to put “kala tikka” on him too. Virendra says to them that they has to place “kala tikka” on Purvi too. Juhi says to Virendra that they wish to sleep with them at present and asks Purvi to say story.

Prakashi thinks Virendra received’t depart her if he discovered that what all she did with Sakshi in these 5 years. Purvi goes to offer meals to Sakshi. Prakashi asks Anjali to convey water for her. Purvi hides behind the pillar seeing them. Sakshi recollects her previous and begins singing lullaby. Purvi smiles listening to her and apologize to her for coming late then feeds her. She praises her music and asks her to show. Subsequent day, Purvi want to spend time with Virendra and removes the buttons from his shirts.

Episode ends.