Molkki 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Virender & Purvi tell their truth to Sakshi

Molkki 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Epi begins with Sakshi asking Virender why dint you her that Virender Pratap Singh found a Molkki for himself while I was away. He found a second wife for himself, found a mother for my kids and brought a Mukhiyayin for this house. Tell me. Why are you quiet? He steps forward. I will explain everything. Sakshi says I have understood everything. The one who I thought was my husband belongs to this Molkki now. From today, I am no more Sakshi Virender Pratap Singh but only Sakshi, who is not needed in this haveli, in this family and who holds no place in your hearth anymore! I died 5 years for you anyways. You can only think of the dead. You cannot live with them. She leaves teary eyed followed by Virender. Purvi sits in shock and gets thinking.

Sakshi comes to her room and cries. Virender walks in as well. He keeps his hand on her shoulder but she tells him not to touch her and walks away a little. Virender tells her to listen to him. She warns him to stay away from her and not touch her. He tells her to calm down. She asks him if he is telling her to calm down after ruining her life. I have been wondering since past days as to how a maid knows so much about my kids, husband and their likes and dislikes. I wondered why everyone is so close to her! She knows what you need and when. She knows your likes and dislikes and what you should eat and what you shouldn’t so well. You also know what she likes eating! You dint call me anything else fondly but you call her Bawari fondly. My kids call her haathi! Since I have come back, I have seen fear and worry on your face more than happiness. I couldn’t understand the reason earlier but I know the truth now. She is not a maid. She is your Molkki, you married her! She is your everything and I am nothing! What about the things we used to discuss 5 years ago? You always said you can never love anyone else. Why did you marry again? I have only been thinking about you and the kids since I got well but you have started a new life with that Molkki already. You kept fooling me by saying that she is a maid. You have backstabbed me! She touches the bed. You used to sleep here with her, right? I have been sleeping her since so many days now. Now I know why you don’t stay in my old room anymore. It isn’t because my memories were haunting you but because you wanted to sleep with that Molkki on this bed! She asks him to answer her. You have slept with her on this bed, right? You haven’t even touched me or tried to come close to me since I have come back. You are close to her now. She is your everything while I am nothing to you! Why are you doing this to me? Why did you cheat me like this? I had full faith on my love but you broke it! You kept telling me that you will be mine for 7 births but you chose someone else in 5 years itself! My husband isn’t mine anymore. My kids have another mother. What do I have? I have nothing left now. Who should I depend on now? She breaks down.

Virender sits next to her on the floor. Trust me. I haven’t lied to you till date. I only hid truth from you this time and have hurt you. Can I do this to you intentionally? I was helpless this time. Doc had told us that your condition is very critical. We cannot give you any shock or stress. I did try to tell you once or twice but your health worsened again so I kept mum. I vowed to tell you the truth about Bawari once you recover. Trust me. I never thought that you will find out the truth like this. Five years ago, we thought we had lost you during the accident. We couldn’t find you for weeks! I kept thinking about you all the time. I kept crying while looking at your pictures. Something got into my head then and I started Sakshi Mills. I chased that dream like crazy. I forgot myself and the kids! Mama Sarkar couldn’t see me like this. He insisted that I should get married again. I kept ignoring him for many years but he dint agree. I was about to start Sakshi Mill but he kept a condition in front of me right then. How could I let that Mill be crushed? I made it after you after all. Even the kids had become very naughty without a mother. Trust me. I said yes to save Sakshi Mill and for the kids. I had no interest in anyone. I dint want to know anything about the girl. I simply married the girl that Ma and Mama Sarkar had chosen for me. Purvi came in our life. She took all the responsibilities on herself immediately. She loved the kids like her own. She handled everything. She stood by us during all the hardships. Don’t let this injustice happen to her. Sakshi recalls how Purvi had helped her in the past. I know that she is a good girl. Virender asks her how she knows this. Sakshi says I have been watching her since days. I can figure that out. Virender tells her to trust him. Bawari dint know she was going to be a Molkki bride. She dint even know that she was going to marry a person who loved his first wife like crazy; who has two kids; who has interest in her; who will only consider her Molkki her entire life and will let her only become the mother of his kids! She found out everything after the marriage. She has been cheated. Sakshi says she may have been cheated but no woman can share her husband with anyone. Please leave before I say something wrong. Please leave. He tries to talk to her but she shouts at him. He says I told you the entire truth. She shouts at him to leave again. Virender gets up. He thinks of the time they had spent as a family recently. Sakshi cries harder. Virender leaves.

Anjali smiles as she looks at his sad face. He has been punishing me till date. It will be his turn now. I will simply enjoy this moment!

Virender paces in the room and tries to control his emotions.

Purvi cries while packing her bags. She thinks of her wedding as she picks the dupatta.

Virender keeps thinking about what Sakshi had said. Sakshi starts connecting the dots from the past incidents.

Purvi cries holding her bridal dress.

Virender is in tears as well.

Purvi comes to speak to Sakshi. Sakshi is not at all happy to see her. Purvi requests her to forgive her if possible. I have cheated you by lying to you but I have been through worse than you! I was cheated too when I got married. I later found out that I was a Molkki bride whose own father had sent her here by taking money. I was shown someone else’s photo. I knew nothing about Virender and that he is elder to me. He has two kids and I dint even know that he still loved his wife who died 5 years ago. He only considered this marriage as a deal. He hasn’t accepted me as his wife till date. I have been accepted as the DIL and the mother to his kids. He had told me on day 1 itself that I can be anything but not Purvi Virender Pratap Singh. I can never be Sakshi Pratap Singh. I have been through everything. Sakshi says you took revenge for that from me.

Precap: Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Pooja