Molkki 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sakshi takes her bangles from her room – TMT Updates

Molkki fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Virender wears his kurta however notices the damaged button. He thinks of asking Purvi however then decides to put on one other kurta. He’s stunned to see that the highest button of all kurtas is lacking. How can this be? Purvi gives to sew the button. He asks her why she reduce them within the first place. Purvi feigns innocence however he tells her to return clear and strikes nearer. She repeats that she hasn’t performed something. He exhibits her the buttons. She acts stunned. You discovered them! He twists her hand when she tries to take the buttons from him. Inform me why you probably did it. She agrees to return clear. Please let go of my hand. He complies. Inform me now. She says I got here house after so many days. I dint need you to go anyplace. Moderately, I wished yoi to spend a while with me. She corrects herself. I meant the youngsters. He asks her if she doesn’t need to spend a while with him. Overlook concerning the children. Inform me what you need. Would you like Mukhi to be tied to your pallu and sit with you on a regular basis? Sew the button rapidly now. I’ve to go for an vital work. They preserve one another as she stitches the button once more. Prakashi calls out to Virender as she walks in. I heard that you’re going to Delhi? He nods and turns to Purvi. That is what I used to be attempting to inform you. I shall be again by night. I’ll depart the keys behind earlier than leaving. Prakashi extends her hand however Virender provides the keys to Purvi. I’m giving them to you this time. It has keys of each room together with the protected. Hold it safely with you. Take excellent care of house and Ma. Prakashi smiles after they look in her course. Virender touches her toes. She tells him to take care. Virender asks Purvi to use teeka. They head downstairs. Prakashi fumes.

Purvi brings meals for Sakshi. Sakshi tries to exit to breathe some recent air however Purvi tells her towards it. Sakshi says I don’t need to stay locked right here. I really feel suffocated. The keys fall from Purvi’s waist in that mild scuffle. Purvi doesn’t realise it although. She requests Sakshi to remain inside. Those that want to kill you might be on this home solely. Please don’t go exterior. I’ll take you exterior when it will likely be protected to take action. Sakshi provides in. Purvi makes her relaxation her head in her lap and sings the lullaby. Each of them are occupied with Juhi and Manas. Purvi wipes her tears on the finish. Sakshi has closed her eyes. Purvi leaves quietly.

Sakshi wakes up with a begin due to a dream. She notices the keys, picks them up and manages to open the lock. She heads exterior. She touches few issues with shaky palms and thinks of Juhi. She heads in a course.

Prakashi and Anjali come upstairs simply then. Prakashi is telling Anjali to place all the boys to work. We should discover Sakshi earlier than another person finds her. Virender will kill us if that occurs! They don’t see Sakshi within the hall and neither does Purvi as she has coated her eyes along with her palms whereas the youngsters disguise. Purvi steps out of the room to search for them and Sakshi involves a room. Previous recollections preserve flashing in her head. Manas catches Purvi earlier than she will be able to catch him and tells her to seek out him once more.

Sakshi stops in entrance of her room. Bhuri is close by however Preeti comes to point out her a listing. Did you hear how Mukhiya ji saved everybody? He has gone out once more right this moment. Hope he shall be nice. Sakshi opens the lock. Bhuri tells Preeti to not fear about Virender. He’ll come house by night. Sakshi closes the door as quickly as she enters inside so Bhuri doesn’t discover something.

Sakshi finds her bangles and mangalsutra within the room. She appears at them emotionally.

Purvi tells Prakashi she isn’t mendacity. I don’t know who opened the lock of the room and the place the bangles have disappeared. Virender asks them what occurred. Anjali says it’s good that you’re house. He asks her to say what occurred. Prakashi shares that Sakshi’s bangles are lacking. She turns to Purvi. The keys had been with you right this moment. Who can open the lock and take the bangles then? Purvi says you might be proper. The keys are with me solely. She doesn’t discover them when she appears for the keys although which puzzles her. Anjali asks her how this might be. You simply stated that they had been with you. Virender asks her if she actually doesn’t have the keys. Purvi requests him to belief her. They had been with me solely. Prakashi says she might need stored them someplace and has forgotten about it. Thief has made use of the chance. Anjali says somebody would have seen the thief had somebody are available. I feel it have to be Mukhiyayin. She has stolen them herself. Virender firmly tells her to thoughts her tongue. Anjali turns to Prakashi. Nothing has been stolen on this home ever. How can it occur right this moment? You and I’ve been caring for the keys in Virender’s absence. There was a theft on the day he gave them to Purvi. Am I mendacity? You’ll be able to scold or slap me in order for you. She turns to Virender. You might have by no means let any thief get away until date. I say that you must take this matter to Panchayat and punish this felony (Purvi). Will you are taking this matter to Panchayat and punish Mukhiyayin? Purvi and Virender take a look at one another. She tells him to belief her. I haven’t taken them. Virender says Bawari is saying that she hasn’t performed it so we should always belief her. The keys might need fallen someplace. Let’s search the haveli. Anjali asks him what in the event that they don’t discover the keys? Or what if we discover the keys however not the bangles? Virender says I shall be pressured to take this matter to the Panchayat if we don’t discover the keys, bangles and thief by tomorrow. I hate thieves and theft. Plus, that is associated to Sakshi and her recollections. I should name Panch at house tomorrow then. He leaves. Purvi wonders the place the bangles might be. I need to discover out who the thief is!

Precap: Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Pooja