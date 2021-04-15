Molkki 15th April 2021 Written Update: Sakshi escapes from the cell

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Purvi want to spend time with Virendra so she removes the entire buttons from his shirts. He notices that the entire buttons are lacking and wonders the way it occurred on the similar time. Purvi says to him that she is going to sew the buttons. He asks her to confess that it’s her who eliminated the buttons from his shirts. She refuses to confess her mistake however later confesses it saying she wished to cease him from going out as a result of he doesn’t spend a lot time along with her that’s why. He teases her and asks her to sew the buttons saying he has to go for work. She stitches the button and he admires her.

Prakashi comes there and says to Virendra that she learnt that he’s going to Delhi. He says to her that for vital work he has to go there and he provides the locker key to Purvi and tells her to handle the home and Prakashi. Prakashi will get irritated seeing him giving the important thing to Purvi. Virendra takes Prakashi’s blessings and leaves from there.

Later, Purvi provides meals to Sakshi. Sakshi says to her that she wish to exit however Purvi stops her saying the individuals who desires to kill her lives there solely so she will be able to’t exit. She says to her that she is going to take her out if she acquired any likelihood then. Sakshi lays on her lap and recollects how she used to sing a lullaby for a small child. Purvi sings a lullaby for Sakshi and recollects the moments she shared with Juhi and Manas. She drops her key however leaves from there with out noticing that.

Sakshi wakes up and opens the cell utilizing that key and notices the work and all. She hallucinates a child and strikes in direction of her. Prakashi asks to Anjali to rent a extra individuals to go looking Sakshi as a result of nobody ought to see her. Purvi performs cover and search with Juhi and Manas. Sakshi notices her room and goes inside. She will get a glimpse of her previous seeing the jewels and takes the bangles.

Later, Purvi says to Prakashi that she didn’t open that room and likewise she has no thought in regards to the bangles too. Virendra comes there and asks what’s taking place. Prakashi says to him that somebody stole Sakshi’s bangles. She says to Purvi that Virendra gave the important thing to her by trusting her however the way it occurred with out her information. Purvi realises that the secret’s lacking. Anjali says to her that now Purvi will blame others. Prakashi says to Virendra that Purvi would have stored the important thing someplace and thief would have took the important thing.

Anjali says to her that nobody noticed the theif and why thief will steal solely the bangles so she thinks Purvi would have took these bangles. Virendra yells at her for accusing Purvi. Anjali says to him that Purvi is chargeable for this incident. Purvi says to him that she didn’t steal the bangles. Virendra says to his household that Purvi would have misplaced the important thing someplace so they need to search it in the home. Anjali asks him that what is going to he do in the event that they received’t have the ability to discover the important thing then. He pronounces that in the event that they received’t have the ability to discover the bangles, the important thing and the thief then he’ll take this case to Panchayat. Purvi decides to seek out out the reality.

Episode ends.