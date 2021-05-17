Molkki 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sakshi stops Purvi

Molkki 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Epi begins with Purvi telling Sakshi that she has been cheated. Sakshi says you took revenge from that today. Mukhi ji has told me the truth. I don’t want to talk to you about this. Purvi says your anger is justified but I am not wrong in my place either. The day I found out that you are still in his heart then I swear upon Kanha ji, I never wanted to come between you two. I never tried to take your place but! Sakshi stands up. You love him now and cannot live without him, right? Purvi decides not to tell Sakshi anything which can harm her mentally. She thinks of doctor’s words. I came here to tell you that I don’t love Mukhi ji at all. I only respect him. I was only doing my duty – taking care of your kids, looking after your family and Mukhi ji. You can handle Mukhi ji and his family now that you are back. You will do a lot better than me. I am not needed here anymore. A woman cannot share her husband with anyone else, be it you or me! I have packed my stuff already. I will leave first thing in morning and I wont return ever! Forgive me if possible. She folds her hands and then leaves from there. Title track plays.

Anjali has overheard everything and smiles. I did a great job! I hit two birds with one stone. Jeth ji got scolded and now this Molkki will be thrown out of the house. Ma always underestimates me. Now she will know that I am smarter and more evil than her! She tells Prakashi everything. Prakashi thinks our life will be amazing once she leaves. It is an amazing news. Anjali says we will celebrate once she leaves. Prakashi nods. I haven’t waited for a sunrise like this before. I will be at peace once that Molkki leaves.

Kids are with Purvi. They request haathi not to leave them. We cannot live without you. Purvi says I came here when Sakshi Ma left. Now I must leave as I am here. She anyways knows my truth now. Two mothers cannot stay in one house. Now I will leave and Ma will look after you and Baba. Manas requests her to look after them with Ma. Juhi seconds him. Kanha ji had 2 mothers too. You too should be the same for us. Ma will help us with homework and you can tell us stories at night. Manas nods. You can get us ready for school while Ma will prepare lunch for us. Juhi says it will be fun as we will have 2 Ma. Purvi cries. Juhi and Manas request her not to leave. Purvi says there is one rule of jungle. Only a Sherni can be a Sher’s wife. It cannot be haathi. Please let me go. Ma will take better care of you than me. Promise me you wont trouble Ma and Baba. They hug her and cry. Purvi requests them to let her go. Juhi decides against it. She takes Manas with her which puzzles Purvi.

Kids go to speak to Sakshi. They request her to stop haathi. She is going to leave us. We tried to explain to her but she wont listen to us. She said that 2 mothers cannot live in the same house. Only you can pacify her now. Why can it not come true? Sakshi says she came here when I was away. I am your mother. Now I will look after both of you and of your likes and dislikes. I will bring new clothes, toys and chocolates for you. They insist that they only want their haathi. Sakshi tells them not to be stubborn. She must go back now. She came here for some time only. It is just how guests come over to visit us for a few days. Purvi was also a guest. She must go to her home now. Manas calls her a liar. Juhi says haathi is not a guest but our mother. Manas says you are not a good mother. Haathi always listens to us. She never says no to us. Juhi says she always fulfils our wishes. We don’t want to talk to you. They head to their room. Sakshi wonders how to explain her point to them.

Next morning, Virender is sleeping on the sofa. Prakashi asks him if everything is fine. What happened? Anjali says he was sleeping here all night. I felt bad but I couldn’t dare to wake him up. Purvi comes there with her bags. Virender asks her where she is going. Prakashi asks Purvi as well. Virender tells Purvi to answer them.

Sakshi comes the kids room to wake them up. Juhi looks at her and then turns in another direction. Sakshi goes to wake up Manas next but notices that he has high fever. She decides to bring medicine when he holds her hand. Please stop haathi. She looks at their sad faces.

Purvi shares that she is leaving the house for forever. Virender is stunned. What is this nonsense? I wont let you go like this. Purvi says Sakshi is back now. You got your wife back, kids have their mother and this haveli has a DIL now. I am not needed her anymore. I must leave. She takes leave from Prakashi. Virender starts walking with her. What are you saying? Someone may or may not need you but I do! Purvi is near the door when Sakshi tells her to stop. You cannot go like this as you still have to pay me back. Virender asks her what she is saying. I am your culprit, not her. Sakshi tells him she isn’t speaking to him. Don’t come between us. Sakshi holds Purvi’s hand and takes her with her. Virender follows them. Anjali wonders where Sakshi is taking Purvi. Prakashi says she must be going to insult her to find her peace. Anjali and Prakashi go to see the drama as well.

Virender keeps asking Sakshi where she is taking Purvi. Sakshi brings her to a room. Virender tells Sakshi to stop. It is enough. Sakshi says it is not enough yet. I cannot punish my kids and family for what she has done. She will be punished for it. Virender says she is not at fault here. Punish me if you want to punish someone. Sakshi insists that Purvi must bear her punishment by staying here only. Anjali and Prakashi are taken aback. Sakshi says I wont let you leave from here before I repay you for the favors you have done in my absence. My kids wouldn’t have been this intelligent and so well brought up if it wasn’t for you. Mukhi ji wouldn’t have been happy if it wasn’t for you. My family would have fallen apart. You handled everyone in my absence. I can only repay you by letting you stay here. Can you stay for my family and kids? I know you are not at fault here. I cannot punish an innocent for the game that fate has played. How can I only blame you for what has happened to all 3 of us? I misbehaved with you even when you were not at fault. I treated you like a maid. Please forgive me. Purvi holds her hands. Sakshi says I realized you were right at your place once I heard your and Mukhi ji’s story. All that happened as everyone thought that I was no more. I had a misunderstanding whereas you were cheated. Prakashi fumes. Sakshi says you dint know you were becoming a Molkki bride. The guy still loved his first wife immensely. You are innocent and I cannot punish you. I have decided that you will stay here from today onwards. You will stay in my old room from today onwards. You will get all the rights as Mukhi ji’s Molkki. You were and you will always be his Molkki. No one can snatch your rights, your respect from you. This is my promise to you! Purvi thanks her for letting her stay here. I will never forget this favor. You do have a very big heart. Sakshi says you have a pure heart. I am not doing a favor on you. I am only doing my duty. You have looked after Mukhi ji and kids till date but you are my responsibility now. I will make sure you will be fine. Juhi comes there just then and hears them. She asks her mother if Purvi will stay here from today. Sakshi nods. She hugs Sakshi and thanks her. Haathi will stay with us from today! She takes haathi with her and goes to inform Manas. Prakashi and Anjali leave.

Virender tells Sakshi she still hasn’t changed. You are still unbiased when it comes to justice. She says I have learnt it from you only. I cam get swayed in emotions as a wife but not as a Mukhiyayini. I cannot forget my duty! He holds her hands. Thank you for what you did today.

Anjali tells Prakashi that she has understood today that evil things happen to evil people only. We did everything yet we ended up falling in the pit. Prakashi tells her another saying. Two swords cannot stay in one sheath! Get ready to see the drama whether you do or do not understand the meaning. I will make sure they end up fighting with each other.

Virender tries to talk to Purvi but she walks away. It puzzles him. Is she upset with me or is she trying to ignore me? I must find out what she is thinking.

