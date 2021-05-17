Molkki 17th May 2021 Written Update: Purvi lies to Sakshi

Episode begins with Sakshi says to Purvi that Virendra already told the truth to her so she don’t want to talk to her. Purvi says to her that she can understand her anger and Sakshi is right in her place but she is also not wrong. She tells her that from the time she learnt that Virendra just loves her she didn’t tried to take her place in his life. Sakshi tells her that now Purvi loves Virendra so she can’t live without him.

Purvi recalls Doctor’s advice and decides to not tell the truth because Sakshi can’t handle the stress and tells her that she don’t love Virendra but just respects him and she was taking care of him and his family till now but now Sakshi returned so she can take care of them and none needs her and moreover one woman can’t share her husband with another woman so she already packed her stuff and she will leave the house tomorrow and apologize to her again then leaves from there.

Anjali overhears their conversation and praises her own plan and thinks Prakashi will praise her too. She informs Prakashi that Purvi leaving the house. Prakashi gets happy hearing her. Anjali says to her that they should celebrate tomorrow.

Manas asks Purvi that if she is leaving the house. Juhi tells Purvi to not go anywhere leaving them. Purvi says to them that Sakshi returned so she has to leave the house and also Sakshi learnt the she is also their mother and two mother’s can’t live in single house and Sakshi will take care of them really well. Kids says to her that both mother can take care of them because Lord Krishna also had two mother and cries hugging her. She tells them to not cry.

Kids goes to Sakshi and asks her to stop Purvi from leaving the house. Sakshi says to them that she is their mother so she will take care of them from now on. Kids says to her that they wants Purvi also. Sakshi tells them that Purvi was guest so now she has to go to her house. Manas says to her that she is lying. Juhi says to her that Purvi is not a guest. Kids says to her that they won’t talk to her and runs from there.

Next day, Prakashi wakes Virendra and asks him that why he is sleeping in the hall. Purvi comes there with her luggage. Virendra asks her that where is she going with her luggage. Sakshi tries to wake Kids but they ignores her.

Purvi informs Virendra that she is leaving the house. He tells her that he can’t let her go like this. She says to him that none needs her now. He says to her that he needs her. Sakshi stops Purvi and drags her inside the house. Virendra follows them. Prakashi thinks Sakshi going to humiliate Purvi and informs about it to Anjali.

Sakshi informs Purvi that she has to live in the house for taking care of her family in her absence. She tells her that Purvi did nothing wrong and none can snatch Purvi’s rights from her and she will live as Virendra’s Molkki in this house. Purvi thanks her. Sakshi says to her that from today Purvi is her responsibility.

Juhi thanks Sakshi and takes Purvi with her. Prakashi and Anjali leaves from there. Virendra says to Sakshi that she didn’t change and thanks her. Prakashi tells Anjali to get ready to witness the drama. Virendra tries to talk to Purvi but she avoids him.

Episode ends.