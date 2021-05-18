Molkki 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rewari gets 2 Mukhiyayin’s

Molkki 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Purvi tells the kids to memorize the table of 17 immediately. She checks Manas’s temperature and smiles. You are fine now. Juhi and Manas keep asking for her attention. Sakshi comes to check on them. She offers to help Manas with his homework. He says I have to do math homework. It is very hard. You wont be able to do it. Juhi says Manas meant that we have to study difficult topics now. Purvi has studied till 12th and she goes to college too. Sakshi asks Purvi if she goes to college. Purvi nods. I enjoy studying so I requested Mukhi ji to let me continue my studies here. He got me admitted in Rewari college here. Sakshi says Mukhi ji always takes a stand for women’s rights and respect. It is good that you are so well read. You can teach the kids. Purvi nods.

Virender comes to kitchen and pulls Purvi towards him. She backs off immediately which puzzles him. He says I need your help. He shows his kurta to her. Can you fix the button? I have to wear it. She asks him to request Sakshi ji. I am making tea for everyone. She would enjoy doing things for you like before. He looks at her in shock. She asks him if he wants tea and begins to walk away. He pulls her back towards himself. Why are you behaving like this with me? You even ignored me when I called you sometime ago. Why are you ignoring me now? Purvi says the tea will turn cold. I will go and give it to everyone.

Prakashi is speaking to a Panch. A lot many people from the town have come to Goa for a wedding. She invites everyone over. There is a problem that we must solve immediately. He asks her what it is. She shares that Sakshi is back now. There can only be one Mukhiya and one Mukhiyayin in a village while we have 2 Mukhiyayin’s here. It is a tradition which we must follow. You must decide who the real Mukhiyayin is – Virender’s wife or his Molkki. You guys must decide now. If you ask me, I will say that it should be his wife. Hope the Molkki wont cry for her rights later though! Come over and make a decision asap. Hope you understand. He agrees to come over tomorrow itself. Prakashi smirks.

Purvi comes to her room and finds Virender sitting there. She stops in her tracks in shock. Memories of their wedding flashes in her mind. What if Sakshi ji sees you? He shushes her. I have been yearning to speak to you since morning but you aren’t even looking at me. What has happened? I know that you are still stuck with being a Molkki. You cannot even ignore it even if you want! He holds her chin in the process. She steps away. You are not understanding or saying correctly. You would have been with Sakshi ji right now otherwise. Sakshi ji has allowed me to stay here respectfully. I cannot cheat her in return of that favor. Our proximity can hurt her. I don’t want it to happen. I don’t want her to know what we feel for each other. I don’t want her to know that you think of me as more than a Molkki for yourself. She believes that you still think of me as a Molkki. I don’t want her to know the truth and feel bad. It will be better to accept this as a truth. Virender asks her about the truth that exists between them. Do you know what is happening to me because you are away from me? You maybe a Molkki for others but you are everything for me. She moves away again when he tries to cup her face. He asks her how they can ignore this truth. She says we must as Sakshi ji has allowed your Molkki to stay here, not to your Purvi. She has allowed me to stay in the room, not in my Mukhi ji’s heart. I can stay here only as a Molkki, not as a wife or lover. Do you know how a woman feels when she finds out that her husband meets someone else stealthily? I cannot cheat her like this. You and I will stay in this house as strangers from now on. You will stay away from me. Don’t complicate things for me. I request you to leave. She opens the door for him. This is my final decision. I wont change it now. Please leave. Virender steps out of the room with a heavy heart. She starts crying as soon as she closes the door. Virender is in tears as well. They think of all their past moments together. Virender touches the door from outside helplessly.

Next morning, Prakashi welcomes the Panch. Virender meets them. They exchange pleasantries. Virender asks them if everything is fine in Rewari. They say that they have come here to meet them. Everyone is happy since Mukhiyayini ji’s return. They keep wondering about one thing though. There cannot be 2 Mukhiyayin’s in the village. We all know it already. Anjali brings snacks for them. Prakashi signals her to sit down. Anjali leans closer to her MIL. Now we will find out which sword will stay in the sheath. Prakashi says I will be at peace once Molkki loses her title as Mukhiyayini. I will be at peace. Purvi notices the Panch and stops to hear them. Panch tells Virender that only his first wife deserves to be the Mukhiyayin. Purvi cannot be a Mukhiyayin anymore. We know that you will take time in returning to Rewari. Everyone is eager to find out who is the real Mukhiyayin. A lot many gossips are happening these days. Please call Sakshi ji and Purvi ji so this can be decided in front of everyone. Prakashi and Anjali notice Purvi and ask her to join them. Panch tell Purvi that with Sakshi ji’s return, she must return her title of Mukhiyayin. Sakshi stops them mid-sentence. It is about my position. Don’t you think I have a right to make this decision? Panch nod in agreement. Anjali tells Prakashi that Sakshi wont lose her rights so easily. She will take all her rights back from this Molkki. Sakshi says villagers are right. They have a right to know who will be their Mukhiyani – me or Purvi. Purvi says I don’t want that position. Sakshi says I will take that call. Virender wonders what will happen now. Sakshi says I am the elder DIL and Mukhi ji’s wife. I announce that I will be the Mukhiyayin of this village. Purvi will also be addressed as the Mukhiyayin though. Everyone is confused. Sakshi says I will be the elder Mukhiyayini while Purvi will be the younger Mukhiyayini. The title will be shared equally between us. You can share this with the villagers now. Is it sorted now? Panch accept her decision whole-heartedly and take their leave.

Purvi turns to Sakshi with folded hands. Sakshi stops her. Virender nods appreciatively at Sakshi while Prakashi and Anjali glare at her.

