Molkki 18th May 2021 Written Update: Prakashi plans to humiliate Purvi

Episode begins with Purvi helps Juhi and Manas to do their home work. Sakshi comes there and says to Manas that she will help him in his home work. He tells her that he is doing mathematics home work which is hard so she won’t be able to help him. Juhi tells Sakshi that Purvi goes to college so she knows everything. Sakshi gets surprised learning that Purvi going to college.

Purvi says to Sakshi that in her village she studied till 12th then she wanted to continue her studies so she informed her wish to Virendra so he helped her to get admission in the college. Sakshi says to her that it’s really good news and Purvi is well educated so she can help Kids and leaves from there.

Later, Purvi works in the kitchen and she avoids Virendra seeing him there. He says to her that his shirt don’t have button and asks her to stitch it for him. She tells him that she is making tea for everyone and asks him to tell Sakshi to stitch the button and Sakshi would love to do that. He asks her that why she is avoiding him. She leaves from there saying that she has to give tea to everyone.

Prakashi learns that Panchayat member is in Goa now and calls him and informs him that Sakshi returned so now Panchayat has to decide that who is “Mukhyayini” of village because both Sakshi and Purvi lives with Virendra now.

Virendra waits for Purvi in her room. She shocks seeing him there. He says to her that he knows that she is upset that she is not able to get rid of Molkki tag and tries to hold her. But she doesn’t let him do that and says to him that she don’t want to betray Sakshi and also she don’t want Sakshi to learn that they has feelings for each other because for Sakshi, she is just a Molkki of him. He asks her that what about the their truth and tells her that she is his everything.

She tells him that she can live in this house as Molkki only not as Purvi and Sakshi allowed her to stay in her room not in his heart. She says to him that they has to live as strangers from now on and asks him to stay away from her and pleads him to leave from there saying that she won’t change her decision. He leaves from there and she cries.

Next day, Panchayat members meets Virendra and asks him that who is their “Mukhyayini” because now only Sakshi deserves that position not Purvi. Purvi hears that. Anjali says to Prakashi that real drama will begin now. Sakshi comes there and holds Purvi’s hand. She says to Virendra that it’s about her position so she will take decision.

She says to Panchayat members that she can understand village people’s doubt and announces that she will be called as ” Badi Mukhyayini ” and Purvi will be called as ” Choti Mukhyayini ” from now on and tells them to reveal this to village people. Virendra smiles hearing her. Prakashi and Anjali shocks hearing her. Panchayat members nods at Sakshi and leaves from there.

Episode ends.