Molkki 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Purvi pays the first installment of her “Mol”! – TMT Updates

Virender asks Mama in regards to the hearth who turns to the servants. They share that Jagan had instructed them this. Supervisor shares that Jagan acquired fired a while in the past. Why will he lie? Virender wonders who may have performed this prank with him. Flashback reveals Anjali giving cash to a man to go to Mama ji and lie {that a} hearth broke out at Sakshi Mill. He ought to go and inform Virender. Jagan agrees. Prakashi asks Anjali if it’s performed. Anjali nods. Now Jeth ji will save Sakshi Mill and nobody can be there to save lots of Purvi! Flashback ends. Virender wonders who may dare to do that to him. Mama ji says I’m clueless too. Why did it should occur immediately although? Panch will decide relating to Purvi’s case. They head residence.

Panch pronounce Purvi responsible. She has cheated her household! It’s a minimum of a sin for which she can be punished severely. Prakashi thinks Panch have learnt her language effectively in a day. Hope they’ll give her the identical punishment that I had steered.

Sudha tells Purvi to have religion on Virender. He stated that the punishment can be easy. Nothing will go improper. Purvi is in tears. Learn how to belief him when he stated he’ll current my aspect of the story to Panch immediately and disappeared? I don’t matter to him. Will you do one factor? She tells Sudha one thing (in mute). Sudha asks her what she is saying however Purvi needs to arrange for the worst. Sudha agrees and goes.

Panch ask Purvi to stroll on burning coals with a purpose to do penitence for her misdeeds. Purvi and Yogi are shocked whereas Anjali and Prakashi smirk. Bhuri and some girls circle round Purvi. Bhuri calls her a thief, a sinner repeatedly! You will need to do penitence by strolling on the burning coal! Panch inform Purvi to begin her punishment. Purvi cries pondering of Virender’s promising phrases final evening. Bhuri takes her ahead however Purvi shrugs her hand away stunning everybody. I haven’t dedicated any crime and I’m not a felony so there isn’t a level of this punishment! A servant informs Bhuri that Virender’s automotive is outdoors. Her eyes widen in shock. Purvi refuses to simply accept the choice. You might be doing injustice to me and I wont settle for it. Bhuri informs Prakashi they usually sign servants to remove the coals. They comply.

Virender and Mama ji enter simply then. Purvi walks as much as Virender. I don’t settle for the choice made by Panch! Virender asks her what she is saying. Panch are Parmeshwar (Gods) they usually can’t make a improper determination. Nobody has dared to go towards their choices until date! You’re a Mukhiyayini however you should full your punishment. Purvi wonders what sort of a human being is he. Yesterday you instructed me that you just belief me utterly however you modified your stance immediately in entrance of everybody. You need me to get punished for no motive! Virender thinks I acquired minimal punishment for her by convincing Panch. She has downside taking 10 rounds of the village? Why does she should argue and waste time? She will be able to simply full the rounds in that a lot time. The matter can be sorted then. Purvi asks Virender why she is being punished when she is harmless. I’ve been bearing some punishment or different since I’ve come right here. Who does all this to his spouse? That is solely performed to Molkki’s. You’ve gotten been insulting Molkki’s within the title of traditions and tradition. I solely requested you for one factor – to belief me blindly as soon as! It was such a small matter but you couldn’t belief me. Would you not have trusted Sakshi ji if she was in my place and he or she had requested you to belief her? He says I might. I trusted you too and acquired your punishment! She cuts him mid sentence. Is that this the justice that I’ll get within the title of belief? You’ve gotten as soon as once more confirmed me my place in your life. I’m not your spouse however only a Molkki. This isn’t a regulation however a sin! It isn’t a convention or a approach to assist ladies however a malpractice. That is occurring as you’re supporting it. I do know that I’ll do something however I wont be accepted because the DIL of this household. I’ll endlessly stay a Molkki who you may insult in entrance of everybody. You might have so much to lose in life whereas I solely have my self-respect. I can’t lose it at any price. Right now, I refuse to simply accept this punishment and this Molkki’s relation anymore! I’ll pay you my ‘Mol’ immediately in entrance of the members of the family, Panch and free you from this relation! Everyone seems to be shocked by her phrases. Sudha comes again simply then. Purvi takes an envelope from her and offers it to Virender. That is the primary instalment that I’ve saved after instructing Manas and Juhi. I’ll pay you the subsequent instalment very quickly. I can’t dwell on this relation anymore although! I’ll depart the haveli immediately. This relation of ‘Mol’ between you and me is over proper from this second onwards! Panch, Sudha, Virender, Yogi and Mama are shocked whereas the others look completely satisfied.

Purvi is packing her baggage when children come to indicate her their pichkari’s. They discuss excitedly about Holi. Purvi turns into emotional and appears away. They ask her why she is crying. Virender is on the door by now and appears on the suitcase. Children discover it too. Will you permit us too? Purvi hugs them and cries. Virender says she wont go wherever. Juhi says she is crying and has packed her bag as effectively. Manas nods. He asks haathi if she is upset with them. Purvi denies. One thing went in my eye. Virender lies as effectively. Manas asks him in the event that they fought once more. Juhi says I really feel that too. Purvi says it isn’t true. We haven’t fought. Juhi asks for a proof. Manas asks them to hug one another to show that they aren’t upset with one another. Juhi says it ought to final for a minute. We’ll in any other case suppose that haathi is leaving us! Purvi walks as much as Virender. She smiles for the youngsters’ sake and hugs Virender. They inform them to face like this for a minute. They begin counting seconds and switch their again to them.

Virender requests Purvi to not go. I used to be compelled to get you punished or individuals would have known as Mukhi biased. Purvi reminds him that he doubted her character final time and her honesty this time. Virender says I dint do that deliberately. It was a misunderstanding. She says I’m the one who misunderstood you. Fact is, you don’t care about me in any respect. You left me alone immediately as you needed to indicate them that you’re simply. He denies. I needed to rush someplace urgently. She asks him what it may very well be. He tells her that somebody instructed him {that a} hearth broke out at Sakshi Mill. That’s why Mama ji and I went there. She asks him the way it occurred. He says somebody tipped them off wrongly. She asks him why he went there when she was getting punished immediately. It proves that that lifeless Mill is extra vital to you than me because it bears your late spouse’s title. You are able to do something for the spouse who isn’t any extra however you left the one, who’s alive, to be criticized by everybody. You dint take into consideration your spouse when it got here to the Mill. It wasn’t the one mill that you just had however I’m your solely spouse! You possibly can construct many such mills. Would have been capable of carry me again to life if something had occurred to me? Have been you capable of carry Sakshi ji again to life? No, proper? Would you could have let everybody disrespect Sakshi ji too if she was in my place immediately? Wouldn’t you could have stood by her? He turns into silent. Purvi says I’m sure you’d have stayed by Sakshi ji’s aspect and guarded her. She was your spouse in any case. A husband stands by his spouse. You dint do that for me as I’m nonetheless a Molkki for you. It’s simply these children who love me with all their hearts and have accepted me really. Nobody else loves me right here. They don’t evaluate me to Sakshi ji however they love me as a lot as they liked Sakshi ji. They’re children proper now. They are going to develop up and be taught so much from you. They will even start to take a look at me as a Molkki then. Children be taught from their household in any case. I’ve determined to go away you and this haveli for endlessly! I don’t need to dwell right here anymore!

