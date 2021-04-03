ENTERTAINMENT

MOLKKI 2 April 2021 Written Episode Update: Manas-Juhi In Danger!

The wait is finally over we are back with another update of the daily soap “Molkki“, 2nd April 2021. Here we are sharing the details of the upcoming story of today’s episode and the show is begins with Prakashi. She is worried after watching the police coming towards her room. She gives the gesture to Anjali and both get hide and Anjali says maybe they will get to know that we are not in Haveli but Prakashi says I don’t think so.

Molkki

The police are here for Molkki and instead of thinking this we need to be careful so that the police do not recognize us otherwise we will in big trouble. Priyu gratitude Inspector and says we are not able to find sister anyplace. She continues to say I think she has been not here but the inspector says we have traced her phone and her last location is showing in this place. Let’s check properly.

In the other scene, hooligans are arguing with each other and say what kind of work they are indulging in. Whereas the kids are throwing things on them and they also made a trap for the hooligans. The kids also break the glass and throw it on the floor and cover it with hay and when the hooligans step on the hay, the pieces of broken glasses injured them, and hooligans start screaming with pain.

The kids show knives to them and say don’t you dare to come near to us otherwise we will hurt your more and don’t you even think about hurting our elephant. In the other scene, Anjali and Prakashi escaped from the place before the police notice them and when the police enter the room there is no one inside it. Prakashi and Anjali reach the godown where the kids are fighting with hooligans and they saw the children and hides again.

Hooligans try to scare the kids but Manas asks them not to touch an elephant. Sudha requests them to leave the kids. The hooligans and the family starts fighting and then the polices reach there and fight with hooligans and they start running from the place and the police catch two goons.

The episode ends here but the question is arrives here where is Molkki? To know this answer just wait for another update of the show but till then the viewers can enjoy “Molkki” on the Colors channel at 10:00 PM.

