Molkki 20th April 2021 Written Update: Purvi decides to leave the house after Holi

Episode begins with Virendra thinks in anger Purvi saying all this and he or she is true in her place. He says to her that she is offended with him proper now and asks her to not take any resolution in anger and tells her to suppose calmly later. He asks her to consider Youngsters too. She says to him that he want to not fear about Youngsters as a result of she’s going to make them understood and for them she’s going to keep until holi and after that she’s going to go away the home it doesn’t matter what.

Youngsters finishes the counting and turns round. Juhi says to them that looks like they didn’t fought with one another. Manas says to them that they loves one another a lot that’s why they’re hugging one another nonetheless. Youngsters joins the hug. Virendra says to Youngsters that they’ll have fun holi collectively. Purvi says to Virendra that it’s going to be her final holi with him.

Later, Virendra recollects Purvi’s phrases and in addition the moments he shared along with her. Different facet, Purvi recollects the moments she shared with Virendra. She packs her garments and helps Prakashi and Anjali within the kitchen. Youngsters asks Virendra and Purvi to do holi puja collectively.

Subsequent day, Prakashi greets the friends and asks them to fulfill Virendra. Purvi sees everybody enjoying holi and takes color plate along with her. She goes to the cell and informs Sakshi about holi and applies color on her face and desires her and provides costume to her saying that it’s for her. Sakshi takes the pink color and applies it on her brow. Purvi asks her that if Sakshi is married lady. Sakshi nods at her. Purvi asks her that does she keep in mind about her husband and her household. Sakshi will get a glimpse of her accident. Purvi wonders how she goes to seek out Sakshi’s husband.

However, Youngsters runs behind Virendra to use color on him. However he runs from them and asks them to not apply color on him saying that he doesn’t likes it. Purvi assures Sakshi saying that Sakshi will reunite along with her household quickly and prays to God to assist her to reunite Sakshi along with her household. Sakshi fills Purvi’s brow and smiles. Purvi cries and drops the glass by mistake. Virendra hears sound and strikes in direction of the cell however runs from there realizing that Youngsters coming there. Purvi says to Sakshi that she’s going to ship Sudha to her and leaves from there. She decides to take Sakshi along with her whereas leaving the home.

Virendra enters the room and locks the door to flee from the Youngsters. Purvi says to him that he escaped from Youngsters however how he’s going to flee from her and applies color on him and was about to maneuver from there. However he drags her in direction of him and rubs his cheeks on her cheeks to use color on her and it seems to be Virendra’s dream. He notices that Purvi packing her garments and asks her that did she actually determined to go away the home.

He says to her that he desires her to remain in the home completely. She says to him that tomorrow she is leaving so he can stay fortunately alone. He says to her that she taught him to snort once more and stuffed his life with colors so solely she has the rights to use color on him and leaves from there. Purvi informs Sudha that Sakshi is married lady and he or she has to seek out her husband.

Episode ends.