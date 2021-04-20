Molkki 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Will Virender realize his love for Purvi? – TMT Updates

Molkki twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Epi begins with Purvi saying I can perceive how painful it’s for a human being to like somebody and never be with them. She appears at Virender and cries. She composes herself earlier than Virender can see her. one has to generally sacrifice their love for self-respect. I wont have the ability to go as there are too many individuals right here. Please go to her and take one thing for her too. I’ll be part of you as quickly as I get an opportunity. Maintain her. Sudha goes.

Sudha brings meals for Sakshi. She desires to go exterior and see everybody play Holi. I need to play it too. Sudha stops her however Sakshi insists. I haven’t performed with colours for years. Sudha requests her to play together with her. Sakshi nonetheless desires to go exterior to play. Sudha suggests taking her on terrace. You possibly can see from there. Sakshi provides in. Sudha asks her to eat one thing first. She is nervous that somebody may see her (Sakshi). I need to do one thing.

Mama ji asks Purvi the place she has been. I’ve been on the lookout for you. They apply teeka to one another. Mama ji blesses her. It’s your first Holi on this haveli. I pray that each of you keep collectively like this ceaselessly. The place is Virender? He notices Virender and takes thandai for him.

Yogi tries to use colour on his brother’s face to mark the event however Virender stops him. He appears at Purvi. Nobody will apply colour to me. Mama ji says it’s Holi right this moment. Have some thandai. Virender is reluctant however Yogi requests him. A small glass wont hit you. Virender appears at Purvi. There isn’t a which means of inebriation and enjoyable for me, particularly not on this Holi. He walks away. Purvi composes herself. I can’t change into weak. I need to go away earlier than it will get too late. Virender walks as much as Purvi. Suppose as soon as once more about your determination and this household. She says I don’t need to. I don’t again out from my selections such as you. I don’t have that expertise such as you. Now nobody can drive me to stay right here as a Molkki, neither you nor your phrases. She walks away. Virender drinks bhang / thandai.

Anjali notices Sudha occurring terrace with somebody. Who’s it?

Sudha takes Sakshi upstairs. You possibly can see the celebrations from right here. Keep put. I’ll deliver gujia for you. Nobody ought to have the ability to see you from right here. Anjali appears at Sakshi from far.

Purvi notices Virender consuming bhang. Mama ji and Prakashi see him too. Mama ji tells Virender to cease. Prakashi says he by no means drank it. He has sugar too. He’ll fall in poor health. Purvi asks Virender why he’s consuming when everyone seems to be telling him to cease. Why are you making an attempt to harm your self? She tries to take the glass from him however he asks her the way it issues to her. You’re leaving my household, my home in any case. You higher go away now. Why present this concern then? Who’re to cease me? Who’re you? Purvi says I’m your spouse. She takes the glass from him. He laughs. Spouse? You’re the spouse who’s keen to go away my children, me and this household behind over a trivial matter! Which spouse does that? I’m the worst particular person alive as per you! It is best to let me be or additionally, you will change into like me! We might be higher off with out one another! He walks away in a huff. Mama ji tells Purvi all the things might be nice. She wipes her tears and excuses herself. Prakashi smirks.

Anjali walks as much as Sakshi. She pats at Sakshi’s shoulder. Sakshi turns round however her face is totally smeared with colour. Sudha notices them collectively and stops in her tracks. Flashback reveals Sudha smearing Sakshi’s face with colours earlier than taking her upstairs. Anjali asks Sakshi who she is. Why are you right here? Sudha says she is my cousin sister. I assumed to deliver her right here on Holi. Anjali nods. What are you doing right here? Sudha says she had bhang so I introduced her right here to chill down. Anjali tells her to care for her and goes. Sudha heaves a sigh of reduction. I’ll take Didi again inside earlier than another person can see her. She tells Sakshi they have to return to the cell now. I do know you don’t take pleasure in being there and neither does Purvi however now we have no possibility in the intervening time. We might be in hassle if somebody sees you. They head dowmstairs.

Virender is enjoying dhol. Everybody gathers round him. Virender walks as much as Purvi. She is my spouse. He asks Mama ji who Purvi is. Mama ji says spouse. Virender says she is my spouse and her Tau is the bone in my neck. He’s after my life. He teaches her all of the incorrect issues! She can’t perceive something although and speaks of leaving me alone! She isn’t ashamed of even saying that. Juhi and Manas attempt to apply colour to him however he warns them in opposition to it. I’ll allow you to do it solely when Purvi will. She would be the first one to do it. That’s when I’ll allow you to apply it too. He resumes enjoying dhol. Everybody claps alongside. Virender is singing a tune and he retains circling round Purvi. Prakashi fumes seeing them wanting into one another’s eyes. Purvi walks away when a man greets her and applies colour on her cheeks. Virender notices it. He slaps the man. How dare you apply colour to Mukhiyayin? He apologizes to Virender. I noticed everybody wishing her respectfully so I did that too. Virender warns her that nobody can apply colour to Mukhiyayin. The man asks for forgiveness. Mama ji involves his rescue. He tells Virender to settle down. It’s Holi. Purvi takes Virender apart.

Purvi tells Virender he’s excessive. That child was solely making an attempt to want me. What was incorrect in that? Why did you create such a scene? Virender asks her if he’s the one who’s making a scene. She compares him to her Tau once more. He can’t maintain it but he drinks! Virender says even Narad Muni wont utter Narayan so many instances in a day. You’ve got tousled my head along with your Tau nonsense. You’re taking his title so many instances in a day! I haven’t been excessive until date. It have to be your Tau. I speak straight and stroll straight. He retains shedding his steadiness whereas strolling. She holds him. Virender says it isn’t my fault this time. You wont notice what I’m going by means of. I’ll break the face of the one who will attempt to contact you. She asks him why he’ll do this. You aren’t a goon. How did you change into so jealous of me instantly? What am I to you? I’m only a Molkki! How can I offer you a proper on me once you dint give me any proper on you? No, by no means! Who am I to you in spite of everything? She goes.

Virender is sitting within the backyard. Purvi’s phrases echo in his head. He notices Purvi enjoying with the children. He imagines Sakshi sitting subsequent to him, smiling at him. He appears at Purvi in confusion. Sakshi says each time you might be in hassle and can’t suppose clearly, shut your eyes. You can find your reply. Virender says I can shut my eyes many instances however how will I reply her questions. Who’s she to me? What does she imply to me? You’re my old flame. This Bawari has discovered a spot in my coronary heart and thoughts. Is that this known as love? I can’t perceive something. Until date, each time I’ve closed my eyes, I may solely see you however I’m afraid to shut them right this moment. Sakshi tells him to not be afraid. Shut your eyes. You can find your reply. You’ll know who your first find it irresistible. Virender says I wont have the ability to shut them. I really feel afraid. Why is that this taking place? She requests him to attempt. Virender closes his eyes and he sees Purvi this time. He opens his eyes and Sakshi has disappeared. He appears at Purvi and the children enjoying in entrance of him. I’ve solely seen Sakshi until date. How did I see Bawari right this moment? What does this imply? Does it imply that I’ve fallen for her?

Precap: Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Pooja