Molkki 21st April 2021 Written Update: Virendra realizes his feelings for Purvi

Episode begins with Purvi says to Sudha that it’s actually arduous to keep away from their family members and appears at Virendra however she has to sacrifice her love for her self respect. She tells Sudha to go to Sakshi and provides meals to her as a result of she will be able to’t go now. Sudha offers meals to Sakshi. Sakshi says to her that she need to exit to play holi and likewise need to see others enjoying holi and tries to exit of the cell.

However Sudha stops her saying that it’s harmful for Sakshi. Sakshi says to her that she didn’t play holi for years so she need to play this 12 months. Sudha says to her that she’s going to play holi along with her. However Sakshi once more tries to exit so Sudha says to her that she’s going to take her to the terrace and asks her to have meals first. Sakshi agrees along with her.

Mama blesses Purvi and asks her about Virendra. Yogi tries to use color on Virendra however Virendra stops him. Purvi sees that and thinks she shouldn’t change into weak. Virendra asks her to consider her determination once more. She says to him that she received’t backoff now and he can’t change her determination and leaves from there. He drinks plenty of Bhang in frustration.

Sudha takes Sakshi to the terrace and goes to deliver gujiya for Sakshi. Anjali notices them and strikes in direction of Sakshi. Alternatively, Mama and Prakashi asks Virendra to cease ingesting. However he ignores them. Purvi tries to take the Bhang glass from him however he yells at her and tells her to not intrude as a result of she already determined depart the home and who’s she to cease him. She says to him that she is his spouse. He says to her that their path are totally different any more and leaves from there.

Anjali fails to acknowledge Sakshi as a result of her face is full of colors. Sudha sees them and remembers how she utilized color on Sakshi earlier than bringing her out. Anjali questions Sakshi. Sudha says to Anjali that Sakshi is her cousin and she or he introduced her to play holi. Anjali leaves from there. Sudha takes Sakshi to the cell.

Drunk Virendra vents out his frustration at Purvi. Youngsters tries to use color on him. He stops them saying that Purvi has to use color on him first. One man applies color on Purvi. Virendra sees that and slaps that man. That man apologize to Virendra. Purvi takes Virendra from there. He says to her that she will not be understanding that what’s taking place with him and tells her that he received’t depart if anybody contact her then. She says to him that why he’s bahaving like he’s jealous and what rights he has on her and who’s she for him and leaves from there.

Later, Virendra remembers Purvi’s phrases and hallucinates Sakshi. Sakshi tells him to shut his eyes to seek out out the reply. He says to her that she is his old flame and he isn’t understanding that what he feels for Purvi and he’s afraid to shut his eyes at the moment. She tells him to shut his eyes to seek out out who’s his real love. He closes his eyes and shocks seeing Purvi. He realises that he loves Purvi.

Episode ends.