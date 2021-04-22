Molkki 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Virendra decides to marry Purvi again

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Purvi refuse to imagine Virendra and says to him that he’s saying all this as a result of he’s not in his sense and he’s stopping her so he can insult her later in entrance of everybody. She says to him that she will not be his spouse and only a Molkki and he received’t give place for her in his coronary heart and leaves from there. He asks her to grasp him and never depart him like this. He thinks what he ought to do to make her imagine that he actually loves her and he or she will not be Molkki for him however his spouse.

Alternatively, Sakshi roams in the home and Sudha searches her. Sakshi enters the Youngsters room and Bhuri tries to go inside listening to noise however Sudha stops her saying that Prakashi known as her. Sudha locks the door and asks Sakshi that why she left from there and informs her that it’s not protected for her to roam like this on this home and tells her to carry her hand they usually leaves from there.

Anjali and Bhuri drinks Bhang. Bhuri says to Anjali that she didn’t perceive that why Virendra left the home on Panchayat day. Anjali reveals about Sakshi mill’s pretend fireplace accident and Bhuri helped them by giving Virendra’s be aware. Bhuri asks her that what was in that be aware. Anjali tells her about Virendra’s punishment and he or she laughs saying that Virendra and Purvi fought with one another with out understanding that they’re speaking about two totally different punishments. Purvi overhears their dialog and thinks Virendra didn’t betray her and decides to speak to him.

Virendra asks everybody to collect and says to them that Purvi’s entry modified his life and he or she beloved his Youngsters like her personal Youngsters. He says to them that they need to not deal with anybody as Molkki and he invitations them for his and Purvi’s marriage. Purvi, Sudha and Youngsters smiles listening to him.

Virendra kneels down in entrance of Purvi and asks her that may she marry him. He says to her that she at all times complaints that he by no means provides spouse rights to her so any longer she will not be Molkki and by marrying him she’s going to turn out to be his spouse. He asks her that may she marry him once more. She agrees to marry him and hugs him. Youngsters claps and Prakashi, Anjali shocks. Purvi applies color on him and desires him. He says to her that she fulfilled his want by making use of color on him first. Priyashi and Youngsters congratulates Purvi. Sudha thanks God and realises that Sakshi will not be beside her.

Anjali asks Prakashi that what’s taking place and why Virendra desires to marry Purvi once more. Prakashi says to her that looks like Virendra loves Purvi so he received’t let her go anyplace. Anjali asks her that how they’re going to separate Virendra and Purvi now. Sudha says to Purvi that she is pleased for her. Purvi asks her about Sakshi. Sudha says to her that she goes to take Sakshi to the NGO and begins looking out Sakshi. Sakshi washes her face. Prakashi and Anjali sees Sakshi.

Episode ends.