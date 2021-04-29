Molkki 29th April 2021 Today’s Latest Episode Written Update: Purvi Mehndi Ceremony

Hi readers, we are present here for you to give the written updates of your favourite shows before their telecasts so that you no need to wait for long. So in this chain let’s see the written update of the forthcoming episode “Molkki” on 29th April 2021. The episode is ready to unfold the upcoming twists in the plot of the story so let’s check. All the family members in the Haveli are celebrating the Mehndi ceremony and dancing but only Virendra is busy with something. He goes somewhere and thinks I have to save the life of that person at any point.

On the other side, Sudha and Priyu are putting Mehandi in the hands of Purvi. They tease her and says let’s write the name of the husband in her hand and Purvi feels shy and says just let it be. But they giggle and says no, it’s a ritual and we have to write the name of him. Purvi says Virender told me that he wants to write the name of him in my hands and I can not refuse his proposal.

That’s why I am waiting for him to come. Both starts teasing her again and Purvi also feels happy and shy and asks them to apply the Mehendi. On the other side, Virender reaches the location that was mentioned on the note but no one is there and the house is empty. In the Mehendi ceremony, Purvi is finding Virender and wondering where he is? In the meantime, she feels hungry and she picks the plate and on the plate, she finds a note of Virender.

On the note, it’s written that Virender asked her to come on the deck so that he can write his name on Purvi hand. She goes upstairs and rejoices. Virender is already there and then he gave a smile to her and then they glaze at each other. Virender teases Purvi and both get romantic on the terrace. Virender goes near to Purvi and she shyly pushing him away. Then she asks him where he was and why he did not attend the ceremony.

Virender misguided her and says I was waiting for you on the terrace and you were supposed to come soon after finding the note. She says I have got the note late and that's why she came late and the moment I got the note I hurriedly come towards you. Virender again gets romantic and write his name on her hands. Purvi gets emotional. Their love gestures are really cute and we will see tomorrow what next is going to happen in the story.