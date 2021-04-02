Molkki 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Manas and Juhi plans to teach a lesson to Anjali

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Episode begins with Prakashi tells Anjali that she is thinking to kill Purvi before Virendra returns and asks about Manas and Juhi. Anjali says kids were keep talking about Purvi and now they went to school. She says she invited her friends for kitty party and want to prepare food for them. In school, Manas opens his tiffin box but it was empty so another student mocks him and badmouth about Purvi too. Everyone starts to laugh at Manas and Juhi. Manas tells Juhi that they has to search Purvi. She asks how can they search her when they are in the school. He asks her to think any plan and she tells him something. Anjali and Jyoti was cooking food. Anjali asks Jyoti to play music. Jyoti plays Naagin song and starts dancing and teaches Anjali to dance on that song. Anjali starts dancing and Jyoti records it in her mobile.
Manas puts glue on Teacher’s chair deliberately and without noticing that Teacher sits on the chair. After few minutes she tries to get up but could not and asks who did this. One of the student says Manas did that. Teacher tells Manas to get out of the class room. And he happily runs from there. In Juhi’s class, Juhi draws Teacher’s face on the board and Teacher scolds Juhi. Principal calls Anjali. Anjali introduces herself to Principal. He says he wanted to meet Manas and Juhi’s parents. He criticise her upbringing. She says she is really taking care of the kids. He tauntingly says she didn’t even gave lunch to kids and scolds her. She thinks to take revenge from kids for her insult.
Prakashi asks why kids came back. Anjali says Principal scolded her for their mistake. She says her friends will come soon for kitty party and asks what if kids disturbs the party. Prakashi tells kids to not come out of the room. Manas promises her saying they will stay in their room only. Anjali tells Bhuri to lock kids in their room. Manas asks Anjali to give food but she refused him. Manas tells Juhi that their plan number 1 worked so now they has to execute their plan number2. Police beats those two Goons and asks them to tell who told them to kidnap Purvi and where is she now. Goons says they know nothing about Purvi. Sudha and Priyu comes there and asks did they got any information about Purvi . Police inspector says he will inform them if he got any information then.
Prakashi tell Goon to not let Purvi escape again. Goon says this time no one can find her. Anjali’s friends asks Anjali about Purvi. Anjali lies saying Purvi went to her mother’s house. Sudha comes there. Anjali asks what is she doing there. Sudha says she came to know about Purvi and asks why she lied to her friends. Anjali says she lied for Purvi’s sake only. Kids enters the kitchen without anyone’s knowledge and takes food for them and spoils the remaining food. Bhuri takes that food to Anjali.
Episode ends.
Precap – Purvi video calls and talks to kids.