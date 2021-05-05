Molkki 6th May 2021 Written Update: Sakshi notices Virendra and Kids behavior towards Purvi

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Prakashi asks Virendra that what Doctor told him about Sakshi. He says to her that Sakshi need to take rest for few days to recover completely. She tells him to take Sakshi somewhere and even Sakshi will like this. He looks at her without saying anything. She says to him that he and Sakshi reunited after 5 years so they have many things to talk about so they should spend time with each other and she and Purvi will take care of Kids.

He asks her that what is she saying. She tells him to go to honeymoon with Sakshi and decides to prepare for the honeymoon. He thinks how can he go to honeymoon with Sakshi and what Purvi will think if she get to know about it then. Purvi overhears their conversation. Virendra tells Prakashi that he can’t go to honeymoon and Sakshi should take rest if anything happens to her there then what he will do alone.

Purvi says to him that nothing will happen to Sakshi and Prakashi is right. Prakashi tells him to inform about honeymoon to Sakshi and goes to do booking for hotel. He asks Purvi that what is she doing. She leaves from there without saying anything.

Sakshi says to Virendra that he would have come up with this honeymoon idea. He informs her that it’s Prakashi’s idea. Prakashi asks him that why he is lying and informs them that car waiting for them and she booked everything. Kids comes there and says to them that they will also join them. Sakshi says to Kids that she will do their packing. Kids refuse her saying that Purvi will do that and goes to Purvi. Sakshi feels bad.

Kids asks Purvi to join them. Purvi says to them that she is maid according to Sakshi so she can’t go with them and tells them to enjoy. Sakshi notices Virendra’s behaviour towards Purvi and thinks she does not know anything about her Kids likes and dislikes and seems like in her absence it’s Purvi who used to take care of them and it feels like it’s Purvi’s family but she need to change that.

Kids says to Virendra that they wants Purvi to join them and they has idea to take her with them. Virendra accepts that he also wants to take Purvi with them. Kids tells the idea to Virendra.

Later, Everyone gets ready to leave. Kids asks Purvi to join them and without Purvi they won’t go anywhere. Kids pleads Sakshi to accept their request. Sakshi asks Purvi to join them. Anjali says to Prakashi that their plan flopped.

They reaches the hotel. Kids takes Purvi to their room. Virendra gets surprised seeing the decoration of his room and questions Sakshi. She says to him that last time he decorated the room with her favourite flowers so this time she decorated the room with his favourite flowers. She tells him that she is wearing the night dress which was gifted by him and thanks him for bringing her out.

Episode ends.