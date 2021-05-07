Molkki 7th May 2021 Written Update: Virendra feels helpless

Molkki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Virendra tells Sakshi to take rest saying that he has to finish his work. She stops him from doing work saying that they came to trip and after so many years they met so they has so much to talk to each other and maybe later they won’t get chance like this and tries to kiss him. Purvi knocks the door and informs Sakshi that Manas has stomach pain so she wants medicine for him.

Sakshi goes inside to take medicine. Purvi looks at the decorations of the room and recalls how she said to Virendra that everything feels like a dream before her marriage. Sakshi comes out with medicine and moves towards Manas’s room. Purvi follows her. Virendra thinks Purvi may misunderstood and he is not understanding that what to do.

Anjali says to Prakashi that they should reveal Purvi’s truth to Sakshi. Prakashi tauntingly tells her to not use her brain and says to her that if they revealed the truth to Sakshi then one side Sakshi will throw Purvi out of the house and otherwise Virendra will throw them out of the house for revealing the truth to Sakshi.

Anjali tells her that they can’t stay silent too without doing anything. Prakashi reveals that she will instigate Virendra and calls him and tells him to take care of Sakshi very well and spend time with her and she wants to see them like how they used to live happily together 5 years back and disconnects the call.

Next day, Virendra puts chair for Purvi to eat with them saying that Kids always eat with her. Manas makes her sit on the chair. Sakshi thinks why her family treating Purvi like this when she is just a maid. Kids asks Sakshi to guess what they want to eat. Sakshi gives wrong answers. Purvi orders Kids favourite dishes. Sakshi says she knows Virendra’s favourite dish and orders aloo paratha.

Purvi stops her saying that Virendra is sugar patient so Doctor suggested him to not eat aloo. Virendra orders Purvi’s favourite dish. Sakshi wonders how Virendra knows about Purvi’s favourite dish. She thinks her family too knows everything about Purvi and reminds him about their first bite. They feeds each other and Purvi feels bad seeing that.

Later, Purvi plays with Kids. Virendra spends time with Sakshi. One guy identifies Purvi as Virendra’s wife and asks her that why she is doing work saying that he will do it. Sakshi notices that one guy trying to snatch the water bottles from Purvi and moves towards them. Virendra handles the situation before truth comes out in front of Sakshi.

At night, Sakshi says to Virendra that it seems like something troubling him and asks him to tell about it to her. He says to her that he knows that she tolerated so much in these years so he will handle his problems and goes to sleep. Virendra thinks to talk to Purvi. Purvi decides to not think about Virendra but shocks seeing Virendra and tells him to leave from there. He refuse to go and enters the room. Sakshi comes out and notices that Virendra going to Purvi’s room.

Episode ends.