Molkki Check Today’s 9th April 2021 Written Update Episode: Prakashi Gets Exposed? – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The upcoming episode of Molkki begins, where Prakashi Devi fears that Virender will come to know her true truth. Because she is executing such conspiracies against Poorvi and Virendra as she blames him for destroying the life of her young son. He feels restless when he starts coming towards her and he thinks that he has come to know the truth that he did everything against Puri and he is responsible for her condition so he will not let her forgive him.
After that, Virender consoles Purvi and expresses his concern that he has suffered some injuries, which need to be applied for some medicines so that he can recover as soon as possible. He takes care of her through which Prakash Devi feels depressed and pretends her lame concern towards Purvi by saying that she needs to take some rest till she returns to normal. Virendra explains to him that he does not need to take any pressure and Puri expresses his love for her.
Then Juhi and Manas praised him that they both looked heavy and remembered him wholeheartedly. Both the children mention that if God separated them now, they will not bear this pain and now they will all live together. On the other hand, Virender wonders who takes this revenge from him and who is betraying him. He wants to find out the person’s name. Because now he cannot take a chance for his health so he will have to do something about it.
But Anjali does not like her return to the house, she reveals again that she was rescued again as she lacked the security opportunities as planned. But due to her fate, she arrives again and Anjali makes sure that her next plan will definitely close her chapter. But Pragya pacifies her that now they have to think twice before taking any step because Virender has come here.