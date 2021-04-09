ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki Check Today’s 9th April 2021 Written Update Episode: Prakashi Gets Exposed?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Molkki Check Today's 9th April 2021 Written Update Episode: Prakashi Gets Exposed?



The upcoming episode of Molkki begins where Prakashi Devi gets afraid that Virender might come to know her real side of truth. Because she is executing such conspiracies against Purvi and Virender due to she blames him to destroy the life of her younger son. When he starts coming towards her she gets felt queasy and thinks that he gets to know the truth that she did everything against Purvi and she is responsible for her condition so he will not let her forgive.

Molkki Check Today's 9th April 2021 Written Update Episode: Prakashi Gets Exposed?Virender hugs his mother and she wonders that still, her real side is a secret so she can execute another plan of her. As everyone knows that it’s been a long time for Purvi having met her children, she sees that they are behaving strangely which seems inappropriate so she wants to know the comprehensive reason that what-all they have faced in absence of Purvi. She pays some attention to Anjali because she is not expecting this behavior from her due to her bravery.

After that, Virender consoles Purvi and expresses his concern that she got some injuries which need to apply for some medicines so that she can recover as soon as possible. He takes care of her through which Prakash Devi feels frustrated and pretends her lame concern towards Purvi by saying that she needs to take some rest unless she feels normal. Virender makes her understand there is no need to take any pressure and Purvi expresses her love for him.

Then Juhi and Manas praise them that they both are looking overwhelming and they missed them wholeheartedly. Both children mention that now god forbid if they get separated so they will not bear this pain and now they all will stay together. On another side, Virender wonders who takes this revenge from her and who is betraying them. He desperately wants to figure out the name of that person. Because now he can not take a chance for her health so he has to do something regarding this.

But Anjali does not like her comeback in the house again she mentions that again she rescued because according to the plan there was a lack of chances of her safety. But due to her destiny, she arrived again and Anjali makes sure that her next plan will definitely close her chapter. But Prakashi tranquillizes her that now they will have to think twice before taking any step because Virender has come here. So do not forget to watch it on Colors at 10:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.


Previous articleAapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Today’s Episode Update: Vipul Refuses to Accept Nandini

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
821
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
818
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
790
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
767
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
760
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
710
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
646
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
645
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top