Molkki: Purvi to ask Kids to hide her marriage truth from Sakshi

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi returned in Virendra’s life so it will be interesting to see how Virendra going to handle both Sakshi and Purvi.

Earlier its seen that, Sakshi lost her consciousness and Virendra took her to the house. Doctor asked Virendra to not say any shocking news to Sakshi because she is both physically and mentally weak. Purvi cried saying that she lost her love, her Kids and her family. Sakshi asked about Purvi. Mama said to her that Purvi is their house maid. Purvi shattered hearing him. Anjali asked Purvi to shift to maid’s room.

In the upcoming episode, Sakshi will enter Virendra’s room and at the same time Purvi will enter maid’s room. Mama will apologize to Purvi and will inform her about Sakshi’s health condition. Purvi will say to him that he is like her father and she can understand his situation so he need not to apologize to her.

Virendra will try to leave the room to meet Purvi but Sakshi will stop him and will ask him to spend time with her. Purvi will ask Kids to hide the truth from Sakshi. Virendra will overhear that. Bhuri will inform him that Sakshi waiting for him to have food with him. Sakshi will feed first bite to Virendra and will say to him that he forgot that he also used to feed first bite to her in the past.

He will ask her that where was she till now. She will lie to him saying that she was in coma and just few days back she regained her consciousness. She will recall how Prakashi threatened her to not tell the truth to Virendra. Later, she will find nuptial chain in Virendra’s room and will ask him about it.

Will Virendra meet Purvi? Will Sakshi reveal Prakashi’s truth to Purvi?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki