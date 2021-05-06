Molkki: Sakshi and Virendra to leave for honeymoon?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi noticed the attachment her Kids sharing with Purvi so it will be interesting to see how she is going to make place in their heart.

Earlier its seen that, Sakshi questioned Virendra about the nuptial chain she found in his room. Juhi lied to her to save Virendra. Virendra said to Purvi that he is not understanding what’s happening in his life but he is sure that he is her culprit and asked her to punish him. She said to him that it’s not his mistake. Purvi asked Sakshi that why she pretended as if she does not know her. Sakshi asked her to forget the past then she noticed that how her Kids are closed to Purvi and decided to fulfill the responsibilities of their mother.

In the upcoming episode, Prakashi will tell Virendra to take Sakshi for honeymoon for Sakshi’s sake and she and Purvi will take care of Kids. Virendra will refuse to go. But Purvi will tell him to go saying that Prakashi is right. Sakshi will pack her stuff and Kids will come there and will say to her that they also want to join them. Sakshi will say to them that she will help to pack their stuff but they will refuse her offer saying that Purvi will do that.

Kids will ask Purvi to join them but she will explain them that she can’t go with them because she is maid according to Sakshi. Kids will tell Virendra that they want to take Purvi with them and reveals the plan to him. While leaving for the trip Kids will say that they won’t go without Purvi. Sakshi will ask Purvi to join them for Kids sake. They will reach the hotel and Purvi will stay in Kids room. Sakshi will thank Virendra.

Will Sakshi notice that Virendra’s behavior changed towards her? Will Sakshi question Virendra about Purvi?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.