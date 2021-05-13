Molkki: Sakshi to learn about Purvi’s identity?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi knows the truth of Purvi and Virendra’s relationship so it will be interesting to see what will be her decision and how she is going to react.

Earlier its seen that, Prakashi told Anjali and Sakshi to buy red sarees for them to do puja. Anjali asked Purvi to help Sakshi to get ready for the puja. Virendra gave red dress to Purvi and helped her to wear the jewels and promised to her saying that he will break her fasting definitely and asked her to wait for him in the terrace. Later, Sakshi stopped Virendra when he was moving towards terrace. Virendra video called Purvi and she did puja seeing him.

In the upcoming episode, Virendra will break Sakshi’s fasting. Sakshi will try to break his fasting by feeding sweet but he will stop her saying that he is diabetic patient so he will eat later. He will think that he need to break Purvi’s fasting first then only he can eat anything. Sakshi will say to Purvi that she used to thought that someone else would have took her place but nothing happened like that.

Sakshi will try to get close to Virendra but Kids will interrupt them saying that there is lizard in their room. Virendra will thank them for helping him. Juhi will say to him to go and break Purvi’s fasting. Anjali will hear that and will instigate Sakshi against Purvi saying that she saw Virendra going towards Purvi’s room. Virendra will say to Purvi that she will get her rights and she need not to live in this house just as a Molkki of him. Sakshi will hear that and will question Virendra.

Will Sakshi throw Purvi out of the house? Will Sakshi be able to handle this truth?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.