Molkki: Sakshi to question Virendra?

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi noticed that how her family treating Purvi so it will be interesting to see how she is going to deal with her insecurity.

Earlier its seen that, Virendra asked Sakshi to take rest saying that he has work to finish. But she stopped him saying that after many years they met so they has so much to talk to each other and tried to kiss him. But Purvi interrupted them and asked medicine for Manas then she noticed the decorations of the room. Virendra thought Purvi might misunderstood. Anjali suggested to Prakashi that they should reveal Purvi’s truth to Sakshi. But Prakashi scolded her for giving stupid idea. Sakshi noticed that how well her family and Purvi knows each others likes and dislikes. Purvi played with Kids and at the same time Virendra spend time with Sakshi. At night, Virendra entered Purvi’s room to talk to her and Sakshi saw that.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi will say to Virendra that she is ready to face any difficult situation until he is with her. Sakshi will ask Virendra that what is he doing there at this time. Later, Manas will ask Purvi that if she knows Sakshi already. Virendra will say to Purvi that he is not able to see her and Sakshi like this so he decided to tell the truth to Sakshi and will drag Purvi towards his room but will be shocked seeing something.

What Virendra saw in his room? Will Virendra be able to tell the truth to Sakshi?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.