Molkki show actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan turned Corona positive, shooting postponed – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Mumbai city. In this case, many stars have become infected with the corona. Recently, TV actor Amar Upadhyay and his co-star Priyal Mahajan, who recently appeared in Colors channel’s serial Molki, have recently appeared in this list. Both of these coronas have become infected. According to reports, both had no symptoms of Kovid-19, but both are present at home after being tested positive.

According to a report, Priyal was found to be corona infected a week ago, while Amar has been infected with the corona only four to five days ago. Let us tell you that Priyal Mahajan had told about his Insta story about being cereal positive. He told fans to be cautious. It also said that ‘they don’t know how Corona happened to them’. Actually, in a conversation with a website, he said, “Yes, I am Corona positive. But I’m fine now I was unwell so now I am on home quarantine and I am undergoing treatment at home. I am taking medicines after this. Consult a doctor. This is my 9th day and I am waiting when 14 days are coming to an end and my exam results are negative and I should get back to shooting as soon as possible. ”

Apart from this Priyal also said, “Amar sir is also corona positive and we both did not have any symptoms. Initially I just had mild fever and body ache, but later I felt well. Right now I am fine and I have to get back to shooting as soon as possible because the show is shooting without Virendra and Purva. Apart from this, Priyal also said, “I live alone, but my mother has arrived. My mother is completely safe and I am a stay-at-home mom in my old house and my mother is living in a new house, then my mother is safe and I hope to get my report back as soon as possible, this time Only a brain wants positive and reports negative. Talking about Amar Upadhyay, he is going to appear in a film soon.

