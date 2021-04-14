LATEST

Molkki Spoiler: Virendra to learn about brake fail

Molkki Spoiler: Virendra to learn about brake fail

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours present Molkki by no means failed to have interaction viewers with its gripping storyline. Now will probably be fascinating to see how Sudha going to achieve her mission.

Earlier its seen that, Virendra and Purvi spend high quality time within the village truthful and Virendra purchased bangles, scarf for Purvi. Purvi noticed Sakshi within the village truthful and adopted her. Anjali and Jyoti moved in the direction of the man who’s in command of Ferris wheel trip and so they began dancing round him. Jyoti distracted that man and Anjali flipped a swap of the Ferris wheel which result in Manas topples over his seat and he hanged there. Purvi learnt about the home Sakshi residing now from one girl and she or he moved in the direction of that home. Sudha knowledgeable Purvi that Sakshi is with them and Priyu introduced Sakshi there. Purvi determined to cover Sakshi within the palace as a result of Sakshi’s life at risk.

Manas and Juhi screamed for assist. Earlier than Manas falls on the ground, Virendra saved him. Village folks praised Virendra and knowledgeable him about wrestling competitors. Purvi requested him to not take part within the wrestling competitors. However he refused to hear her and gained the competitors too and gave the trophy to her. Jyoti mentioned to Anjali that they’ll’t win in opposition to Virendra and Purvi. Anjali noticed Virendra’s automobile and reduce the brake wire.

Within the upcoming episode, Virendra’s automobile Driver will inform Virendra that automobile brake will not be working so Virendra will begin to drive. Purvi and Children will begin panicking and the automobile will collide with the tree. Sudha and Priyu will deliver Sakshi to the palace. And Anjali and Jyoti may also return to the palace from the village truthful.

Will Anjali see Sakshi? Will Sudha efficiently cover Sakshi within the retailer room with out anybody’s information?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Molkki, keep tuned to this area.

