Molkki Spoiler: Will Prakashi use Sakshi against Purvi?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours present Molkki by no means failed to interact viewers with its gripping storyline. Now, Prakashi discovered Sakshi so it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how she goes to make use of her.

Earlier its seen that, Intoxicated Virendra flirted with Purvi. She stated to him that he’s not in his sense and tomorrow he’ll neglect every part. Sudha and Sakshi moved in the direction of the door and Prakashi stopped Sudha however couldn’t see Sakshi. Virendra apologized to Purvi. However she refused to forgive him and stated to him that she gained’t even discuss to him. He held her hand and stated to her that she took Sakshi’s place in his coronary heart.

Within the upcoming episode, Purvi will refuse to imagine Virendra saying that he’s not in his sense that’s why he’s saying all this and he’s stopping her to insult her later. He’ll assume that what he ought to do to make her imagine that she isn’t just a Molkki for him however his spouse. Anjali and Bhuri will talk about about their deeds and likewise how they executed their plan to separate Virendra and Purvi. Purvi will overhear their dialog.

Virendra will collect everybody and can invite them for his and Purvi’s marriage. He’ll suggest Purvi in entrance of everybody and can ask her to marry him once more. She’s going to settle for his proposal and can apply color on him to satisfy his want. Sudha will inform Purvi that she determined to take Sakshi to the NGO. Sakshi will wash her face. Prakashi and Anjali will see Sakshi.

Will Sudha discover Sakshi? Will Purvi be taught that Sudha misplaced Sakshi?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Molkki, keep tuned to this house.