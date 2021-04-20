ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki Spoiler: Will Purvi be able to keep her promise?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours present Molkki by no means failed to have interaction viewers with its gripping storyline. Now, Purvi determined to reunite Sakshi with the household so it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how she is going to react when she discover out the reality of Sakshi.

Earlier its seen that, Panchayat held Purvi chargeable for the theft they usually and instructed her to stroll on burning coal. Bhuri learnt that Virendra got here and instructed Servants to take the burning coal from there. Purvi refused to observe Panchayat’s order. Virendra requested her to observe Panchayat’s order. She instructed him that he at all times handled her like Molkki not as his spouse so she determined to chop all ties with him and gave the cash to him saying that she determined to go away the home.

She packed her garments and Children noticed that. Children requested Virendra and Purvi to hug one another to show that they didn’t fought with one another. Purvi hugged Virendra and he apologized to her and knowledgeable about Sakshi mill’s faux fireplace accident information. She mentioned to him that he cares about that mill greater than her and by seeing his habits quickly Children may even deal with her like Molkki so she determined to go away the home.

Within the upcoming episode, Purvi will say to Virendra that she is going to go away the home after holi for Child’s sake. On holi day, Purvi will go to Sakshi and can apply color on her and can give new costume additionally. Sakshi will fill her brow with pink color. Purvi will study that Sakshi is a married lady and she is going to promise to herself to reunite Sakshi with the household. Children will attempt to apply color on Virendra and he’ll escape from them. He’ll dream about Purvi making use of color on him. He’ll say to her that he doesn’t need her to go away the home and he or she crammed his life with colors so solely she has the rights to use color on him first.

Will Sakshi come out to play holi? Will Virendra see Sakshi?

All these questions shall be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Molkki, keep tuned to this house.

