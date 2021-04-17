Molkki Spoiler: Will Purvi decide to leave the house?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours present Molkki by no means failed to have interaction viewers with its gripping storyline. Now, Prakashi executed her plan to separate Virendra and Purvi, so will probably be fascinating to see how Virendra going to resolve this downside.

Earlier its seen that, Prakashi met Panchayat members and knowledgeable them about Purvi’s theft and he or she mentioned to them that, Purvi betrayed her household so they need to not take the case evenly and Purvi deserves extreme punishment. Purvi learnt that Sakshi took the important thing and bangles and he or she tried to maintain the bangles in Sakshi’s room with out anybody’s data however Virendra and Anjali noticed that. Anjali instigated Virendra towards Purvi. Purvi pleaded Virendra to belief her as soon as.

Virendra assured Purvi saying that he’ll take stand for her within the Panchayat, so she want to not fear about something. He gave the punishment be aware to Bhuri and instructed her to offer it to Panchayat members. However Bhuri gave that be aware to Prakashi. On Panchayat day, Purvi questioned the place Virendra went with out informing her. Virendra reached Sakshi mill with Mama and learnt that somebody lied to them concerning the fireplace accident.

Within the upcoming episode, Panchayat will maintain Purvi answerable for the theft and as a punishment, they are going to ask her to stroll on burning coal. Purvi will refuse to observe their order saying it’s unfair for her. Virendra will come there and he’ll ask Purvi to observe the order. However Purvi will refuse to observe Panchayat’s order asking why she ought to observe that order when she is harmless and she is going to reduce all ties with Virendra.

Will Virendra find out about Bhuri’s betrayal? How Virendra will react now?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

