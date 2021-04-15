Molkki Spoiler: Will Purvi find out the truth of Sakshi?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours present Molkki by no means failed to interact viewers with its gripping storyline. Now that, Sakshi stole the bangles, so it will likely be fascinating to see how Purvi going to unravel this new downside.

Earlier its seen that, Purvi praised Virendra saying he fought very well within the wrestling competitors and she or he underestimated him. Driver received panic when he realized that automobile’s brake just isn’t working and he knowledgeable about it to Virendra. Virendra took the Driver’s seat and requested Purvi to carry the Children tightly. Sudha and Priyu introduced Sakshi to the place. Virendra collide with the tree to cease the automobile. Anjali requested Jyoti to organize for Virendra and his household’s final rites however she shocked listening to Manas’s voice.

Jyoti tried to lock the cell however Purvi holded her hand. Purvi knowledgeable them concerning the accident and stated to them that life is unpredictable so that they determined to launch Anjali. Sudha introduced Sakshi there. Purvi stated to her that that is the most secure place for Sakshi. Purvi utilized “kala tikka” for Children and Virendra. She gave meals to Sakshi and heard her singing lullaby. Purvi eliminated all of the buttons from Virendra’s shirts to spend time with him.

Within the upcoming episode, Virendra will give the locker key to Purvi and can ask her to care for the home and Prakashi. Sakshi will say to Purvi that she need to exit however Purvi gained’t enable her to exit. Sakshi will get locker key which was dropped by Purvi by mistake and Sakshi will escape from the cell then she’s going to steal the bangles too. Prakashi will inform Virendra that somebody stole Sakshi’s bangles. Virendra will announce that in the event that they gained’t be capable to discover the bangles and the thief then he’ll take this case to Panchayat.

Why Sakshi stole these bangles? Will this case goes to Panchayat?

All these questions shall be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Molkki, keep tuned to this house.