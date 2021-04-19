ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki Spoiler: Will Purvi reveal about the punishment to Virendra?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours present Molkki by no means failed to have interaction viewers with its gripping storyline. Now, Purvi determined to go away the home and will probably be fascinating to see how Virendra going to cease her.

Earlier its seen that, Prakashi met Panchayat members and knowledgeable them about Purvi’s theft. Purvi learnt that Sakshi took the important thing and bangles and he or she tried to maintain the bangles in Sakshi’s room with out anybody’s information however Virendra and Anjali noticed that. Anjali instigated Virendra in opposition to Purvi. Purvi pleaded Virendra to belief her blindly simply as soon as. Virendra assured Purvi saying that he’ll take stand for her within the Panchayat. He gave the punishment be aware to Bhuri and informed her to provide it to Panchayat members. However Bhuri gave that be aware to Prakashi. Virendra reached Sakshi mill with Mama and learnt that somebody lied to them in regards to the hearth accident.

Within the upcoming episode, Panchayat will held Purvi answerable for the theft and they’re going to say to her that she did sin by betraying her household so she deserves extreme punishment. Purvi will ask Sudha to do one thing. Panchayat member will inform Purvi to stroll on burning coal. Bhuri will study that Virendra got here and she’s going to inform about it to Prakashi. Purvi will refuse to comply with Panchayat’s order. Bhuri will inform Servants to take the burning coal from there. Virendra will ask Purvi to comply with Panchayat’s order. She is going to inform him that he all the time handled her like Molkki not as his spouse so she determined to chop all ties with him.

She is going to give the cash to him saying she determined to go away the home. She is going to pack her garments and Children will see that. Children will ask Virendra and Purvi to hug one another to show that they didn’t fought with one another. Purvi will hug him and he’ll apologize to her and can inform about Sakshi mill’s faux hearth accident information. She is going to say to him that he cares about that mill greater than her and by seeing his habits quickly Children may even deal with her like Molkki so she determined to go away the home.

Will Virendra have the ability to persuade Purvi? Will Purvi change her resolution?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Molkki, keep tuned to this house.

