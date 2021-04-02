ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki Today’s Episode 1st April 2021 Written Update: Juhi and Manas To Rescue Purvi?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Molkki

Here we are with a written episode update of your most loving and watchable serial “Molkki” on 1st April 2021. The episode begins with Anjali and her mother are having samosas meanwhile she proved that police are here and tells her mother thet they might know we are here hence, now we have to hide and leave from here. On the other side, children use to irritate the goons.

Molkki

Goons notice someone and tell reach another that Mukhyain is there. Meanwhile, children warn goons not to touch their Haathi. And Goons are about to shot children meanwhile Priyashi and Anu come there and save children from them. And police also reach there. The goons use to run from there and the police run after 6them to catch them. On the other side, Anjali and her mother are also planning to run from there.

Purvi is near the window. While two goons use topic Purvi and take her away from there and kids use to get worried when they didn’t find Purvi there. And on their hand police personals catch two goons and ask them about Mukhiyani. And denies about by saying we don’t know Mukhiyani. Sudha police to find Purvi as soon as possible. And she also makes the children calm and tells them not to cry as their Haathi will come back soon.

Anjali uses to come out and the police inspector asks her why she comes out as I informed her not to come out till the investigation completed. Anjali molded the things by saying “I’m here as I get the call from factory and have to go there as there is some issue. And it’s my duty to solve the issue as Virender Ji isn’t there.”

Whereas Sudha suspected something Cheeze and wrong. Meanwhile, Anjali and Her Mother say “thank god goons get arrested by police.” She asks kids what they are doing here. And how they reach here? Sudha replies they sure to dir n your car. Listening to it Maa gets angry at the kids. And the kids reply that we went to find Haathi.

Read More:

Then she says to kids “and you thought you are so powerful and save your Haathi”. Anjali interrupts her by saying “both of them become so naughty and fearless.” And Sudha is suspecting something wrong. She tells “Priyu that Anjali bahaha is the one who kidnaps Purvi.” The episode ends here. Watch the full episode on Colors Tv at 10:00 pm from Monday to Friday, Stay Tune With Us Getindianews.com

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top