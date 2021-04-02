Molkki Today’s Episode 1st April 2021 Written Update: Juhi and Manas To Rescue Purvi?

Here we are with a written episode update of your most loving and watchable serial “Molkki” on 1st April 2021. The episode begins with Anjali and her mother are having samosas meanwhile she proved that police are here and tells her mother thet they might know we are here hence, now we have to hide and leave from here. On the other side, children use to irritate the goons.
Goons notice someone and tell reach another that Mukhyain is there. Meanwhile, children warn goons not to touch their Haathi. And Goons are about to shot children meanwhile Priyashi and Anu come there and save children from them. And police also reach there. The goons use to run from there and the police run after 6them to catch them. On the other side, Anjali and her mother are also planning to run from there.
Purvi is near the window. While two goons use topic Purvi and take her away from there and kids use to get worried when they didn’t find Purvi there. And on their hand police personals catch two goons and ask them about Mukhiyani. And denies about by saying we don’t know Mukhiyani. Sudha police to find Purvi as soon as possible. And she also makes the children calm and tells them not to cry as their Haathi will come back soon.
Anjali uses to come out and the police inspector asks her why she comes out as I informed her not to come out till the investigation completed. Anjali molded the things by saying “I’m here as I get the call from factory and have to go there as there is some issue. And it’s my duty to solve the issue as Virender Ji isn’t there.”
Whereas Sudha suspected something Cheeze and wrong. Meanwhile, Anjali and Her Mother say “thank god goons get arrested by police.” She asks kids what they are doing here. And how they reach here? Sudha replies they sure to dir n your car. Listening to it Maa gets angry at the kids. And the kids reply that we went to find Haathi.
Then she says to kids “and you thought you are so powerful and save your Haathi”. Anjali interrupts her by saying “both of them become so naughty and fearless.” And Sudha is suspecting something wrong. She tells “Priyu that Anjali bahaha is the one who kidnaps Purvi.” The episode ends here. Watch the full episode on Colors Tv at 10:00 pm from Monday to Friday, Stay Tune With Us Getindianews.com