Molkki Today’s Update 27th April 2021 Written Episode: Prakashi and Sakshi Fighting

Within the first scene of the episode, Prakashi and Sakshi are seeing having a battle through which Sakshi has been slapped by her and is seeing holding her wrist tightly and he or she additional instructed her to to not depart the premises once more as if tries to do that once more, she goes to interrupt her legs and Sakshi is seeing shaking nervously as Prakashi depart the room. Anjali is asking her that what’s she going to do subsequent and he or she says that they’re going to do one thing which is able to make their relationship extra weak and can be unable to deal with their relationship.

Additional stating that they’re lastly going to overshadow the Molkki and additional mentioned that they should cease giving medicines to her to which Anjali replied that she goes to be a difficulty and impediment of their plan in the event that they cease giving her the medicines that they’re giving her proper now as she advices Anjali that she already doesn’t have a lot of brains so its higher to to not use it and let her do the considering half and comply with the directions to which she requested her that what’s she going to do subsequent to which she replied that she’ll let her know when the time comes additional stating that she won’t be able to get well from this shock and no will ever doubt them ever once more.

Within the subsequent scene Purvi sees a photograph album through which she noticed the home as Virender asks Purvi to pick out one of many homes from the given decisions within the album as she asks him concerning the explicit home as he replies that that is their farmhouse which is in Goa proper now to which she replied that that why didn’t he inform her about this earlier than as she has by no means seen a seashore and he or she obtained all excited concerning the place to which he replied that he has determined that they’re going to get married in Goa and the wedding can be held on the seashore as her saying is a command for her and he’ll do no matter makes her comfortable as she obtained actually comfortable and thanked him.

Mama ji, Anjali, Prakashi and the youngsters enter the corridor and he introduced that they’re going to get married in Goa and all the youngsters obtained fairly excited after listening to the information as Virender tells his mom to go on with the preparation which might be required and all of us are going to depart the place within the night as Virender instructs Purvi to tell this to Priyu and Sudha too because it cant be enjoyable with out them not attending the wedding as Virender additionally teases Mama ji to pack some further garments as he states that he’ll be requiring it simply in case he loses his dhoti on the seashore.