Molkki: Whom Virendra will choose between Purvi and Sakshi?

Molkki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors show Molkki never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Now, Sakshi knows the truth of Purvi and Virendra’s marriage so it will be interesting to see how it’s going to affect her, Purvi and Virendra’s life.

Earlier its seen that, Virendra broke Sakshi’s fasting. Sakshi tried to break his fasting by feeding sweet but he stopped her saying that he is diabetic patient and decided to break Purvi’s fasting first. Later, Sakshi tried to get close to Virendra but Kids interrupted them saying that there is lizard in their room. Virendra thanked them for helping him. Anjali learnt that Virendra going to break Purvi’s fasting so she instigated Sakshi against Purvi. Virendra said to Purvi that she will get her rights and she need not to live in this house just as a Molkki of him. Sakshi heard that and questioned Virendra.

In the upcoming episode, Sakshi will tell Virendra that he is not her husband but he is Molkki’s husband so from today she is not Sakshi Virendra Pratap Singh but just Sakshi because she don’t have any place in his heart and will go to her room. She will yell at him for trying to touch her. She will say to him that she always thought about him and Kids but he was living happily marrying someone else and now she has none.

He tells her that he hided the truth from her for her sake because Doctor told that she can’t handle any kind of stress so he wanted to tell the truth after her recovery. He reveals that it was forced marriage for him then Purvi won everyone’s heart with her goodness. She will tell him that one respected woman won’t share her husband with another woman.

Later, Purvi will reveal to Sakshi about her and Virendra’s marriage and also how she was betrayed by her father and will apologize to her for lying to her.

Will Sakshi forgive Purvi? What will be Purvi’s decision?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Molkki, stay tuned to this space.